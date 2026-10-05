Coven Academy cast members range from 18 to 23 years old in real life

Disney’s supernatural teen drama Coven Academy premiered its debut episodes on Freeform on October 1, 2025, before arriving on Hulu and Disney+, inviting viewers into a New Orleans boarding school for the magically gifted. Amid the supernatural wars and complex adolescent dynamics, the real-life ages of the ensemble cast span from 18 to 23 years old, contrasting with their teenage characters.

Coven Academy Debuts on Freeform and Streaming Platforms

Coven Academy launched its debut episodes on Freeform on October 1, 2025, with all episodes immediately streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The series centers on teenage witches, warlocks, and vampires in an elite New Orleans boarding school, though the main cast members range in age from 18 to 23.

Several cast members bring prior Disney and streaming franchise experience to the supernatural series, including roles in Zombies, Succession, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Teenage Magic Users Face Supernatural Wars in New Orleans

Set against the haunted backdrop of New Orleans, the Freeform and Disney+ series follows three teenage witches alongside their warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school. In this environment, power functions as currency, secrets carry lethal consequences, and attraction serves as a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden romances, the central coven must determine the limits of their loyalty to protect their city and each other.

Cast Members Play Characters Younger than Their Real Ages

Malina Pauli Weissman leads the cast as Briar, a sharp, sarcastic New Yorker grieving the loss of her mother while navigating new powers at the academy. While Briar is written as 16 or 17 years old, Malina Pauli Weissman is 23 years old in real life, bringing prior experience from Supergirl, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Malachi Barton stars as Jake, a beguiling warlock student dabbling in dark magic to cope with his past while entering a school love triangle. Jake is 16 to 17 in the show, whereas Malachi Barton is 19 years old, currently balancing his acting work with Disney’s Worlds Collide Tour and previous credits in the Zombies franchise and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Jordan Leftwich plays Sasha, a powerfully empathic young witch capable of reading emotions and controlling thoughts who acts as a stable center for her friends. Sasha is roughly 16 or 17 years old, while Jordan Leftwich is 21 in real life, building out her screen resume following earlier appearances in Loot and Family Switch.

Ora Duplass portrays Tegan, a bubbly time-bending witch whose ADHD manifests as both her primary challenge and the source of her abilities. At 18 years old, Ora Duplass is the youngest of the main stars, stepping into the role after appearing in the movie Their Town and the series The Creep Tapes.

Louis Thresher rounds out the main cast as Ollie, a newly turned, reluctant vampire caught between his feelings for Briar and his new vampire family. While Ollie occupies the standard 16-to-17 age bracket, Louis Thresher is 21 years old in real life, having previously appeared in the British teen dramedy Boarders on BBC Three.

Recurring Cast Connections Across Disney Franchises

Swayam Bhatia takes on the major recurring role of McKenna, the school’s fearless queen bee and Jake’s stepsister. Swayam Bhatia turns 19 on October 8 and is slightly older than her teenage character, marking an onscreen reunion with co-star Malachi Barton following their work in the Zombies franchise, alongside past credits in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and HBO’s Succession.

Brendon Tremblay rounds out the recurring ensemble as Alexander, a vampire who acts as a mentor to Ollie. While the character is positioned in high school, Brendon Tremblay is 22 years old in real life, following recent work in Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and various television projects including The Night Logan Woke Up.