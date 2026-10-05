Health NZ urges gardeners to wear N95 masks and gloves this spring

Health New Zealand has issued a seasonal warning urging gardeners to wear N95 face masks and gloves when handling potting mix and compost this spring, following data showing 152 notified cases of legionellosis nationwide between September 2025 and August 2026, which resulted in 135 hospital admissions.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria found in moist environments like soil products, compost, and potting mix.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria found in moist environments like soil products, compost, and potting mix. Who is vulnerable: Individuals over 50, smokers, and anyone with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are more susceptible.

Individuals over 50, smokers, and anyone with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are more susceptible. Essential prevention: Always open potting mix bags outdoors, dampen down soil to limit airborne dust, and wear an N95 mask along with protective gloves.

Health NZ figures indicate that the South Island recorded the most regional count with 54 of the 152 legionellosis cases notified nationwide over the past year. Out of those 54 South Island patients, 46 required hospitalisation.

The Northern region, encompassing Northland and Auckland, closely followed with 49 total cases and an identical hospitalisation tally of 46 patients. Meanwhile, the Midland region—covering Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, and Tairāwhiti—recorded 38 cases and 32 hospital admissions. The Central region, stretching from Hawke’s Bay to Wellington, logged 11 cases, resulting in all 11 patients admitted for care.

New Zealand Region Notified Cases (2025–2026) Hospital Admissions South Island 54 46 Northern Region 49 46 Midland Region 38 32 Central Region 11 11

Dr Matthew Reid Outlines Gardening Safety Protocols

National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Matthew Reid outlined environmental controls to mitigate inhalation risks during spring gardening activities. Dr Reid advised gardeners to handle potting and compost mix bags exclusively outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, opening them carefully and away from the face.

To reduce the risk of breathing in legionella bacteria only handle potting and compost mix bags outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, and open them carefully and away from your face. It’s also important to wear gloves and a well-fitting face mask. An N95 mask is best. Matthew Reid

Additional safety measures recommended by health authorities include dampening down soil products to reduce dust, and thoroughly washing and drying hands after handling gardening substrates.

Pathophysiology and Symptom Presentation

While exposure to Legionella bacteria does not automatically trigger disease in every individual—some develop a milder illness known as Pontiac fever—others contract Legionnaires’ disease.

Dr Reid noted that symptoms were similar to a flu-like illness but typically worsen over several days. Symptoms include a cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea, vomiting, stomach aches, diarrhoea, and excessive sweating. In specific presentations, patients also exhibit mental confusion or disorientation.

Patients with Symptoms Should Seek Medical Evaluation

Patients exhibiting these symptoms—particularly those with a recent history of handling potting mix or compost—should seek medical evaluation. The condition requires antibiotic treatment, and most cases necessitate hospital care. Anyone displaying these warning signs should contact their usual health care provider or call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116.

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