Asian equities advance as Nikkei 225 rises above 70,000 points

Asian equities advanced broadly on Monday as easing inflation concerns prompted investors to scale back expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The positive market momentum spanned major regional indices, driven by a slowdown in U.S. job growth data that caused traders to reevaluate upcoming monetary policy trajectories.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5% in morning trading to reach 70,037.61, marking the index’s first foray above 70,000 points in three months. Additional regional movement included Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edging up 0.1% to 8,691.90, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remained unchanged at 23,971.55.

Weak Job Growth Lowers Rate Hike Expectations

The shift in investor sentiment followed U.S. employment data indicating that employers added 29,000 more jobs to their payrolls than they cut last month. This figure fell below economists’ expectations and represented a significant slowdown from August’s net hiring rate of 133,000.

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Markets interpreted the weaker job growth as an indicator that the Federal Reserve is less likely to implement another benchmark rate hike. The pullback in October rate hike expectations also affected currency and energy trading. The U.S. dollar rose to 157.97 Japanese yen from 157.83 yen, whereas the euro declined.

Ongoing Market Uncertainties

Despite the relief in rate hike expectations, broader financial sectors continue to face persistent economic pressures. Oil prices have fluctuated as uncertainty grows over how the war with Iran will reshape the global oil industry. Yields across major economies remain near multi-year highs as bond prices fall due to deteriorating government finances, elevated energy costs, and a glut of issuance.