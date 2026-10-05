Zach Eckersley Named in England’s Rugby League World Cup Squad

Wigan Warriors winger Zach Eckersley has earned selection in England’s 23-player squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in Australia, as reported by Love Rugby League. The 22-year-old secures his place following a standout domestic campaign under Matt Peet, featuring 36 tries in 32 appearances and Challenge Cup success.

Seven Wigan Warriors Players Feature in Squad

Wigan Representation: Seven Warriors players feature in the squad, anchoring the core spine and forward rotation for fantasy managers targeting domestic dominance.

McDermott Finalizes 23-Man Australia Bound Squad

England head coach Brian McDermott locked in his travelling party ahead of Monday morning’s official announcement, opting for players who offer multi-positional utility. Eckersley covers wing, centre, and fullback, providing crucial cover following injury disruptions to several established outside backs.

The squad will embark for Australia next week ahead of their tournament opener against Tonga in Perth on October 17. Group stage fixtures against France in Perth on October 24 and Papua New Guinea in Wollongong on October 30 complete the preliminary schedule.

Jake Connor Misses Out on 23-Player Squad

While Eckersley seizes his international opportunity, high-profile omissions have defined the selection process. Sky Sports reported that Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor was left out of the 23-player squad despite topping Super League’s assist charts with 43. McDermott previously defended Connor’s inclusion in the wider performance pool, stating to Sky Sports: “I think the rhetoric and the narrative around Jake was tremendously unfair. I understand where Jake Connor comes from in that he’s liked by some and disliked by others.”

Photo: skysports.com

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity finished without representation in the touring party. Winger Tom Johnstone and forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele both withdrew from contention due to ongoing knee injury concerns.

Category Wigan Warriors Representation Wakefield Trinity Representation Squad Selections 7 Players (Eckersley, Smith, etc.) 0 Players Key Absences / Withdrawals None noted for World Cup squad Tom Johnstone, Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Injury) Domestic Form Challenge Cup & League Leaders’ Shield Super League Grand Final Winners

Decentralised Preparation Model Incorporates NRL Talent

McDermott’s squad selection is underpinned by a unique preparation framework. As detailed by Yahoo Sports, the head coach explained: “We have selected the squad after a thorough and deliberate process, underpinned by a unique decentralised preparation model that has allowed us to work closely with the players well before they come together in camp.”

The touring party also incorporates elite talent from the Australian NRL. Sydney Roosters Grand Final winners Hugo Savala and Victor Radley bolster the ranks alongside newcomers Max King and Ben Talty, ensuring a hardened edge when England encounters tier-one competition Down Under.

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