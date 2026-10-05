Pedro Sánchez calls snap Spanish Election amid housing protests

Pedro Sánchez has faced intense nationwide housing protests and mounting political pressure. The decision comes after an 87-year-old Madrid resident was evicted from her home of 70 years, sparking widespread anger and a severe test for the Socialist-led government.

Housing Crises and the Eviction That Triggered Mass Protests

The social unrest is centered on the severe lack of affordable housing across Spain. The tipping point arrived in Madrid with the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman forced to leave the apartment where she had lived for seven decades. An investment company had purchased the property and sought to raise her rent by 275 percent.

The eviction galvanized public fury, triggering a wave of demonstrations and the establishment of a protest camp in the heart of Madrid. Demonstrations escalated on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Madrid and dozens of other Spanish cities to demand dignified housing rights.

Spain's prime minister calls snap election after housing protests | BBC News

According to data from the Bank of Spain, the country faces a deficit of 700,000 housing units for its population of roughly 50 million. Critics and activists point to tourist platforms like Airbnb alongside investment funds as major drivers of the crisis, accusing them of buying up residential stock and shrinking the market for local inhabitants.

Corruption Scandals and Polling Drops Weaken Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez faces severe political headwinds after eight years in power. Beyond the housing crisis, the administration has weathered corruption scandals involving close associates, including his wife and brother, as well as key collaborators within the Socialist party.

Recent polling consistently places the main conservative opposition force, the Popular Party (PP), ahead of the ruling socialists. Capitalizing on the government’s declining popularity and legislative vulnerability, the PP had repeatedly demanded early elections over the preceding months.