Belgian Unions Demand Fairer Taxes to Protect Social Security

Ahead of a planned national mobilization on October 9, trade unions in Belgium are pushing forward a 14-point alternative economic plan, demanding a unified progressive tax system and stricter conditions on corporate subsidies. The move comes as labour leaders accuse the governing Arizona coalition of systematically dismantling social dialogue and weakening public social security.

The upcoming demonstrations follow mounting tensions between organized labour and the federal administration. Speaking on the strategy behind the October 9 protests, FGTB leadership framed the unrest as a direct response to policy decisions, noting that the government has triggered the strongest social reaction in years by weakening social security structures.

Challenging the Social Dialogue Breakdown

Labour organizations argue that ongoing reforms effectively translate to working longer hours for reduced pay and diminished pensions. Citing warnings from the public pension administration itself, union representatives point to rising poverty rates and the steady reduction of future payouts as clear evidence of failing structural safeguards.

This friction highlights a wider institutional disconnect. According to ULB political scientist Jean-Benoit Pilet, society is witnessing a structural disappearance of social concertation. This breakdown involves not only trade unions but also employers’ organizations and middle-class representatives who feel entirely excluded from the policymaking process.

Despite record-breaking strike action and high union density, the government appears largely unresponsive to the current wave of social discontent. Critics note that the current coalition’s policies are felt with particular severity because power centers across the political spectrum remain closely aligned.

FGTB Proposes Tax Reform to Generate 21 Billion Euros

To counter these trends, the FGTB has tabled a comprehensive 14-point proposal designed to generate roughly 21 billion euros through a fairer distribution of the tax burden. The core of this economic blueprint involves subjecting all income streams to a single, progressive tax schedule. By directly targeting the wealthiest one percent of earners—who currently face lower effective tax rates—the measure could yield an estimated 12.9 billion euros annually.

Union leadership demands strict performance criteria for corporate funding. Selena Carbonero Fernandez argues that the 16 billion euros distributed annually in unconditional business subsidies must be tied directly to tangible outcomes. Under the union proposal, companies would have to prove job creation, employment longevity, investments in industrial decarbonization, and a strict commitment against offshoring to maintain eligibility.

Proposal Area Core Objective Estimated Financial Impact Progressive Taxation Apply unified tax brackets to all income types, targeting top earners €12.9 billion per year Corporate Subsidies Condition 16 billion euros in annual aid on employment and green targets Enforcement of labor and climate standards Pension Safeguards Protect early retirement and sick leave calculations from deep penalties Mitigation of up to 20% benefit losses

Modest Concessions Amid Wider Friction

Amid broader legislative battles, the united front of trade unions has managed to secure several targeted concessions. Protest campaigns successfully protected workers on sick leave from facing severe pension penalties of up to 20 percent on early retirements. Unions also carved out exceptions for the initial year of professional careers regarding early pension calculations, alongside adjustments to unemployment exclusion rules.

Yet, these limited victories take place against a backdrop of sweeping policy shifts. The administration’s reform agenda continues to touch long-standing fixtures of Belgian economic life, including ongoing debates over company car taxation during mobility week.

As the October 9 mobilization approaches, the core dispute centers on whether executive policymaking will accommodate structural demands for wealth redistribution or proceed with its current legislative path.