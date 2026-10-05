Saudi-led coalition dismisses Houthi claims of Riyadh attack

The Saudi-led coalition has dismissed Houthi claims of a ballistic missile and drone attack targeting Riyadh as misleading. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki described the statements as an attempt to divert attention from the scale of losses and mounting public anger in Yemen.

Fighting has escalated sharply across Yemen since a fragile 2022 truce collapsed in July. The renewed violence has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and brought fresh volatility to critical shipping lanes near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Contested Strikes and Divergent Claims Over Riyadh

The confrontation began on Saturday when Houthi military channels claimed responsibility for a coordinated drone and ballistic missile assault targeting an Aramco oil facility near the Saudi capital. The group asserted that the strikes caused large fires in retaliation for coalition airstrikes on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces.

Photo: The Times of India

The Saudi-led coalition swiftly rejected those assertions. Turki al-Maliki stated that the movement was seeking to project illusory victories to mask setbacks on the ground, particularly in Taiz. Houthi-affiliated broadcasts described the operation using Burkan-1 missiles, while reports noted unverified disruptions to air traffic around Riyadh and explosions near Najran.

Operational Front / Actor Reported Action or Outcome Primary Reporting Outlet Saudi-Led Coalition Rejected Riyadh attack claims; conducted 97 precise targeting operations on the Taiz axis and Tor al-Baha front. Yemeni Government Forces Executed 257 precision operations; initial estimates indicate 700 Houthi rebels killed. Houthi Movement Claimed ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting an Aramco facility near Riyadh.

Intensified Ground Operations Across Taiz and Tur al-Baha

While diplomatic statements traded accusations in Riyadh, kinetic activity surged across key contested territories in Yemen. Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili, spokesman for Yemen’s internationally recognized government forces, stated that military units executed 257 precision targeting operations on Saturday alone. Initial government estimates place Houthi casualties from these engagements at at least 700 killed.

Saudi Arabia rejects Houthi claim of attack on Riyadh

Complementing those ground engagements, the coalition reported carrying out 97 precise targeting operations early Sunday. These operations targeted Houthi reinforcements along the Tor al-Baha front and the Taiz axis, utilizing warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and snipers to disrupt supply lines. Fighting on the Al-Kadha front resulted in the reported death of a senior Saudi-backed commander, Major General Muhammad Salem al-Khawlani.

Wider Economic Ripples Through Global Energy Markets

The military escalation in Yemen coincides with broader transformations in Middle Eastern energy logistics and international trade. International crude prices eased, with Brent crude futures sliding to $101.59 a barrel. This adjustment followed increased crude exports from the Middle East and strategic stock releases by Group of Seven nations, which helped offset ongoing anxieties regarding Gulf infrastructure.

Simultaneously, state oil producer Saudi Aramco adjusted its pricing strategy for November, introducing deeper cuts of $5 a barrel for heavier grades—specifically Arab Medium and Arab Heavy—sold to Asian markets. These market adjustments occur against a backdrop of prolonged regional instability that has continually tested the resilience of global supply chains linked to the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb strait.