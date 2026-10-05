Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy: From Policy to Execution

Uganda’s pursuit of an ambitious economic expansion faces a familiar roadblock, as policymakers and financial sector leaders gathered at the recent Economic growth forum to warn that the country’s chronic deficit lies not in conceiving good ideas, but in executing them.

The Tenfold Growth Strategy sets out an audacious target to scale Uganda’s economy from roughly US$53 billion to US$500 billion by 2040, effectively doubling gross domestic product every five years. watchdoguganda.com reported that the strategy aims to boost savings and investment, accelerate export growth, strengthen human and physical capital, and drive a sharp increase in value-added exports.

While real GDP grew by 6.3% in the 2024/25 financial year with contributions across agriculture, industry, and services, structural vulnerabilities persist. According to the World Bank, a significant portion of economic activity remains anchored in low-productivity, climate-vulnerable agriculture and informal employment, making a qualitative economic leap essential.

Implementing the ATMS Architecture

To bridge the gap between planning and reality, officials are looking to the ATMS framework—encompassing Agro-industrialisation, Tourism, Mineral-based industrial development including oil and gas, and Science, Technology and Innovation.

Speaking at the forum, Secretary to the Treasury Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi noted that while Uganda boasts a strong policy architecture, the missing link is consistently a policy on implementation. This execution machinery must ensure approved policies translate into funded programs, completed projects, operational factories, export contracts, and rising household incomes.

Proponents of the strategy argue that every ATMS intervention requires a national delivery compact featuring clear ownership, dedicated funding sources, implementation timetables, measurable key performance indicators, independent monitoring, and consequence management. Observers suggest that development metrics must shift away from money merely allocated toward capital absorbed, completed projects, generated exports, and expanded tax collections.

Private Sector Capital Supports Shift Toward Processed Agriculture

Shifting agriculture away from raw commodity production toward processing, branding, and distribution remains central to the plan. Under this vision, raw coffee must transition to roasted and branded products, milk into cheese and specialized dairy goods, and minerals directly into manufacturing inputs.

The National Development Plan IV anticipates that roughly 30.4% of its Shs593.6 trillion resource requirement will come from the private sector. Analysts emphasize that private capital will only respond to bankable opportunities, predictable regulations, and credible risk-sharing instruments. Government bodies are urged to crowd in private investment through public-private partnerships, blended finance, and targeted tax incentives backed by strict fiscal guardrails.

Simultaneously, expanding the tax base is viewed as indispensable for financing a US$500 billion economy. Officials note that reliance on a narrow formal tax base is unsustainable, pointing to digitalization, e-invoicing, formalization, and AI-enabled compliance as tools to broaden revenue mobilization without overburdening compliant taxpayers.

Using Technology to Increase Capital Absorption

Improving capital absorption remains an urgent operational priority. Unspent development budgets for critical infrastructure like roads, irrigation schemes, and industrial parks continue to impede progress, particularly regarding externally funded projects.

Proponents argue that artificial intelligence should be deployed to increase productivity across agriculture, tax administration, health, and public services.

As Uganda approaches the next fifteen years of its development trajectory, financial and administrative leaders maintain that the central question is no longer about potential, but about establishing the discipline required to execute structural transformation.