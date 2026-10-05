Google tests AI chips in orbit via Project Suncatcher assessments

Google is testing whether specialized AI chips can function reliably in orbit through Project Suncatcher, according to project assessments. Google launched four Tensor Processing Units into low Earth orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on October 1, initiating Project Suncatcher to test whether specialized AI hardware can survive the thermal extremes and radiation of space. The refrigerator-sized satellite, named MVP and built in collaboration with Planet, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base during the Transporter-18 rideshare mission.

The Terrestrial Energy Crisis Driving Orbital Infrastructure

Terrestrial data centers face mounting obstacles in securing adequate electricity, water, and land resources. Facilities supporting artificial intelligence are projected to consume roughly three percent of global electricity by 2030, which is approximately double their current share.

Grid capacity limits have already slowed down expansion efforts on the ground. Texas recently paused new data-center grid approvals amid surging electricity requests. Space offers an alternative energy profile. Solar panels positioned in suitable orbital pathways can generate up to eight times as much power as equivalent panels anchored on Earth, benefiting from near-continuous sunlight in the vacuum of space.

Photo: scientificamerican.com

Hardware Constraints and Thermal Management in Low Earth Orbit

Operating high-performance silicon beyond the atmosphere introduces severe engineering hurdles. Space lacks ambient air to dissipate heat through conventional convection, requiring specialized thermal management systems. During initial orbital testing, the onboard tensor processing units can run Google’s Gemini models for approximately 15 minutes before they must shut down to cool off.

Radiation presents an additional operational hazard. High-energy cosmic rays and solar particles can corrupt calculations and trigger memory errors. To prepare for these conditions, engineers subjected hardware prototypes to proton beams and thermal vacuum chambers at facilities including the University of California, Davis, simulating years of orbital degradation prior to launch.

Google Project Suncatcher: AI Chips Launch Into Orbit, Read and Highlighted

Alphabet and SpaceX Pursue Orbital Computing Infrastructure

Alphabet holds an equity stake in SpaceX valued at over $82 billion, positioning the two corporate partners at the center of the push for orbital computing infrastructure. Company executives frame Project Suncatcher as an initial exploratory phase to determine if machine learning workloads can scale beyond terrestrial constraints.

Other aerospace and technology entities are pursuing parallel trajectories. SpaceX plans to deploy its own orbital data center constellations equipped with graphics processing units and solar panels manufactured alongside Tesla, with chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell indicating that supercomputer deployments could begin in 2027.

Substantial economic and environmental questions remain unresolved. Researcher Juan A. Fraire noted that an orbital data center would require roughly five to six years of continuous operation merely to match the emissions profile of greener facilities operating on Earth. Expanding from a four-chip prototype to commercial orbital constellations will require vast solar arrays spanning kilometers rather than meters, along with reliable inter-satellite laser communications and debris mitigation strategies.