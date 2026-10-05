1,500 Nurses Rally for Medicare for All Amid Democratic Divide

Medicare for All Emerges as a Key Progressive Pressure Point Ahead of November Midterms

As progressive Democrats secure crucial primary victories heading into the November midterms, Medicare for All has re-emerged as a sharp intra-party pressure point. The debate exposes deep divisions between left-wing champions of a single-payer healthcare system and centrist factions advocating for incremental expansions of the Affordable Care Act.

Single-Payer Systems Aim to Cover Uninsured People

Single-Payer Mechanics: A Medicare for All system is a single-payer health system sponsored by the government.

A Medicare for All system is a single-payer health system sponsored by the government. Universal Coverage Target: About 27 million people (8.2%) lack insurance entirely.

About 27 million people (8.2%) lack insurance entirely. Systemic Cost Pressures: While proponents argue a unified system reduces unnecessary medical expenses, critics warn of political and substantive issues in restructuring the system.

Unionized Nurses Support Medicare for All

Last week, 1,500 unionized nurses gathered at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco to voice strong support for Medicare for All. The convergence of labor backing and primary successes has amplified progressive voices within the Democratic Party. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic US Senate nominee from Michigan, addressed the assembly to champion the reform. “Medicare for who?” El-Sayed asked the crowd, which responded in unison, “All!”

To justify writing a book about the topic, El-Sayed pointed out that citizens should not have to endure medical hardship within the wealthiest and most powerful nation on Earth. Speaking at the conference, Michelle Gutierrez Vo—who serves as president of the California Nurses Association and the National Nurses Organizing Committee, as well as vice-president of National Nurses United—shared those same views. “There’s too many unnecessary illnesses and unnecessary costs,” Vo stated, framing the current system as structurally inefficient.

Centrist Resistance and the Legislative Divide

In contrast to the unified enthusiasm among labor unions, centrist Democratic groups view single-payer reform as a political liability. Gabe Horwitz, senior vice-president for the economic program at the centrist group Third Way, argued that Medicare for All carries substantial political and substantive hurdles. The party maintains absolute unanimity in opposing the $1tn in healthcare cuts enacted under Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act—legislation projected to leave an additional 16 million people uninsured by 2034.

However, fractures appear when discussing the mechanism to achieve universal coverage. “We want to get everyone insured, we want to lower costs and want to make care easier to use,” Horwitz noted, acknowledging that reforms are needed for individuals struggling to afford employer-sponsored health insurance. “There is unanimity in the goals—the ends—there’s just not necessarily unanimity in the means to get there.”

Incremental Strategy Versus Single-Payer Proposals

This strategic divide was highlighted in an 84-page memo delivered to House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries by the cost-of-living healthcare working group. The document detailed that members of the Democratic Caucus hold a diversity of views on achieving universal coverage, ranging from Medicare for All to incremental adjustments. Centrist lawmakers favor building upon the Affordable Care Act through a healthcare bill of rights, expanded government subsidies for private insurers, and a government-sponsored “public option.”

Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, pointed out that the Democratic platform has supported universal healthcare since Harry Truman’s administration in 1948. “That’s not the issue—the issue is how do you do it,” Kamarck stated. She added that the debate will likely persist long past the immediate midterms, remaining a virtual nonstarter while Republicans hold the Oval Office but potentially resurfacing as a major battle if Democrats secure a “trifecta” in 2028.

United States Healthcare Payer Mix

Insurance Program / Payer Target Demographic Estimated Population Coverage Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Not specified 48% of the population Medicaid Low-income and disabled people 20.4% of the population Medicare People older than 65 14.8% of the population Obamacare People who buy private insurance as individuals 6.6% of the population Uninsured Individuals without coverage 8.2% (approx. 27 million people)

References