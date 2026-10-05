Seahawks Address Penalties and Four Defensive Takeaways

The Seahawks secured a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, driven by four defensive takeaways. However, as seahawks.com reported, the unit struggled with discipline, accumulating 14 total penalties for 150 yards.

Mike Macdonald Distinguishes Between Playing Style and Avoidable Penalties

Head coach Mike Macdonald addressed the team’s recurring disciplinary issues following Sunday’s contest, distinguishing between aggressive play style and avoidable errors. According to seahawks.com, Macdonald noted that some infractions are simply the cost of doing business when executing a high-intensity scheme.

Coach Macdonald fully expects that his preferred style of play will inevitably draw flags, and the group is prepared to absorb those yellow cards without flinching. “We have a spectrum around here on how we ascribe penalties,” Macdonald said. “One is cost of doing business. In terms of playing style, we want to play hard. Sometimes we make mistakes. And on the other side of the spectrum, we call them selfish penalties. This is going to be a through not around next 24 to 48 hours on how we address the penalties.”

Out of the 14 total penalties flagged against Seattle, eight fell directly on the defensive unit. Linebacker Jones emphasized that internal accountability remains high as the roster reviews the game film to correct these mistakes.

Photo: bvmsports.com

“We talk as men,” Jones said. “Hey, we just can’t have that. It’s as simple as that. Some penalties are in the heat of the moment. Not saying the guys purposely trying to hurt the team at all, but it’s football, things happen. We just got to watch the film on those penalties and see where we can be better.”

Seattle Defense Forces Four Takeaways Against Chargers

The defensive unit rebounded significantly from the previous week’s performance. As noted by seahawks.com, Seattle forced zero turnovers in their prior loss, making Sunday’s four takeaways a stark contrast. Linebacker Drake Thomas highlighted the team’s specific focus during preparation.

“We made an emphasis on taking the ball away this week and it came to life,” offered linebacker Drake Thomas, who intercepted a pass from Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert on the opening play from scrimmage. “I feel like every single time we put emphasis on certain things within the unit, those things always come to life and we improve on them.”

Safety Rodney Thomas II emphasized that winning the turnover battle is statistically vital in modern football.

FLAG DAY: Seahawks Overcome Penalties, Chargers with ENCOURAGING Running Game Progress

“Taking the ball away, taking the ball away, taking the ball away. We pride ourselves on defense about it. When we win the turnover margin, we win the game or there’s a higher chance of us winning the game, so we just focus a lot on the ball and taking the ball away.” Safety Rodney Thomas II

Macdonald Calls for Immediate Run Defense Improvements

Despite securing the seven-point win after holding a 21-point lead through three quarters, the coaching staff acknowledged that complete execution remains a work in progress. Macdonald pointed out that stopping the run requires immediate structural improvement before the next matchup.

“The guys will be great,” he said. “You know, any time we’ve set our intention on something, I have a hard time finding an exception, the guys have done it. So we just have to be honest with our process on how we approach it and how we go through it, straight up. It’s everybody pulling the same direction. It’s where we want to improve. There’s other part of the game where I thought we did a great job. There’s areas where we didn’t. The run game on defense isn’t good enough. We have to be better there as well.”

Team Metrics Breakdown

Game Metric Seattle Seahawks Performance Final Score 30 Points Allowed 23 Total Penalties 14 (150 yards) Defensive Penalties 8 Total Takeaways 4

Closing out the contest required resilience from the entire roster as the Chargers attempted a late-game surge. Macdonald stressed unity as the primary driver for preserving the victory.

“We have to stay together,” Macdonald said. “As frustrated as we were, we have to go win the game.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.