Jonathan Taylor Leads Colts Past Injury-Plagued Commanders in London

Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 30-13 victory against the Washington Commanders during the NFL’s regular-season matchup in London, England. The game saw Washington lose starting quarterback Jayden Daniels to injury before backup passer Marcus Mariota also exited.

Washington arrived in London already missing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to an elbow injury. The team’s fortunes worsened early when a knee injury forced backup passer Marcus Mariota out of the contest following a strong start.

Rookie Quarterback Thurst Into Action

Rookie third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Mariota under center. The 23-year-old delivered an impressive 47-yard touchdown pass to receiver Treylon Burks, cutting the deficit to 17-13 in the second half. However, the unexpected promotion proved too demanding as Kaliakmanis also threw an interception that led directly to a touchdown by Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Commanders | Week 4

Washington’s defense attempted to keep the team competitive, forcing an early fumble from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. Defensive tackle Odafe Oweh drove offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann into Jones, causing a fumble recovered by Washington that resulted in a 31-yard field goal by Drew Stevens. Despite the early turnover, Jones completed 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Taylor and Colts Capitalize on Misfortune

With Indianapolis struggling through the air, Taylor handled the offensive load. He gained 95 yards on the ground, scoring touchdowns either side of half-time. Spencer Shrader added a 48-yard field goal to extend the Colts’ lead to 17-6 at the break.

Locker Talk: Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner | Colts vs. Commanders postgame

Team Quarterbacks Utilized Key Scoring Plays Final Score Indianapolis Colts Daniel Jones J. Taylor (2 rush TD), D. Jones (1 rush TD), S. Shrader (2 FG) 30 Washington Commanders Marcus Mariota, Athan Kaliakmanis D. Stevens (1 FG), A. Kaliakmanis to T. Burks (1 pass TD) 13

Later in the second half, Kaliakmanis connected with Antonio Williams on an 80-yard play that would have tied the score, but officials negated the touchdown due to an illegal shift penalty. Following the penalty, the Colts adopted conservative play calling. Shrader added another field goal, and Jones secured a late touchdown on a 12-yard run in the final quarter.

Outlook for Both Franchises

The victory elevates the Indianapolis record to 2-2 for the season, establishing realistic ambitions for the playoffs following a difficult start. Meanwhile, the Commanders must evaluate their roster depth and monitor the recovery timeline for Jayden Daniels as the team prepares to return to domestic fixtures.