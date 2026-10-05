In August 2026, scientific journalist María Pastora Sandoval presented “Clics Antárticos: un continente que pocos visitan y muchos guglean” at the XII Open Science Conference of SCAR in Oslo, Norway, analyzing five years of Google Trends data to map global internet queries regarding the White Continent.

Five Years of Google Trends Reveal Global and Regional Antarctic Curiosity

The research evaluates search patterns across five designated gateway cities to the continent: Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Hobart, Christchurch, and Cape Town. It also tracks major global capitals including New York, London, Moscow, Tokyo, and Delhi. By analyzing this digital footprint, the study identifies distinct user profiles interested in the Antarctic, categorizing them by identity, educational drivers, and general curiosity.

Punta Arenas displays distinct behavioral spikes. Queries from the region show heightened intensity precisely when significant real-world events unfold regarding the continent. Data reveals that users there engage with search engines reactively based on breaking developments.

Google Trends y educación antártica: tres perfiles de audiencia | María Pastora Sandoval

Territorial Divides in Naming the White Continent Across Chile

A notable linguistic finding isolates how different Chilean territories refer to the polar landmass. The study establishes that only three regions—Magallanes, Metropolitana, and La Araucanía—show a clear preference for the official designation “Antártica.” Other territories favor alternative phrasing, exposing micro-regional divisions in how the nation relates to its southernmost neighbor.

María Pastora Sandoval anchors this research in a career dedicated to regional communication and polar outreach. As the founder of Mirador Antártico, she has spent years examining how the public consumes information about the polar south. Her background includes serving as the first female president of the regional committee of the National Association of Broadcasters of Chile (ARCHI Magallanes).

Presenting Clics Antárticos at the SCAR Open Science Conference in Oslo

The book launch in Norway coincided with the international scientific gathering organized by the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research. Beyond presenting her data-driven analysis of internet traffic, Sandoval co-organized a dedicated panel focusing on educational frameworks designed to help students and researchers better comprehend the continent.