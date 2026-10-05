Home » Technology » France’s Schneider Electric has agreed to acquire Boston-based software company PTC in an all-cash

France’s Schneider Electric has agreed to acquire Boston-based software company PTC in an all-cash deal valuing its equity at approximately $22.6 billion, with a total enterprise value of $23.7 billion, according to reporting by Reuters.

Schneider Electric Offers 205 per Share for PTC

The offer stands at $205 per share. That figure represents a 42.3 percent premium to PTC’s last closing share price.

Schneider Electric plans to fund the transaction through a combination of newly issued debt and equity. The acquisition is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

PTC provides software solutions utilized for designing, manufacturing, and servicing products across diverse industry sectors. The company has seen increased demand for its artificial intelligence-powered tools.

Industrial Components Shift Toward Data Center Infrastructure

Schneider Electric historically built core industrial hardware components like circuit breakers and fuses. Today, the French engineering firm constructs the underlying physical infrastructure for modern data centers.

The company supplies server racks, cooling units, and critical power distribution equipment. Surging demand for data centers, particularly from the United States, drives Schneider’s earnings growth.

That revenue expansion counterbalances softer demand in traditional electrical equipment markets. The PTC buyout deepens Schneider’s broader software acquisition strategy.

Schneider Electric Expands Industrial Software and AI Portfolio

In June, Schneider agreed to acquire Cognite Holding, a privately held provider of industrial data and AI software. This sustained software push aligns with the company’s financial momentum.

In July, Schneider Electric raised its annual revenue forecast. The upgrade followed record first-half results driven by core industrial software and AI-powered offerings.

The agreement to buy PTC was confirmed by Schneider Electric after initial reports surfaced over the weekend.