Apple Asks AT&T iPhone 18 Pro Max Users to Swap Devices Over Cellular Bug

AT&T Customers Face Device Swaps for iPhone 18 Pro Max Cellular Failure

A cellular bug affecting a small number of AT&T customers who recently upgraded to the $1,299 iPhone 18 Pro Max requires affected users to swap their phones for replacement units, according to reports. The glitch has left impacted users entirely unable to make phone calls, access mobile data, or send and receive text messages unless connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The issue has caused affected handsets to persistently or intermittently drop into SOS mode. Early customer reports from the Apple Support Community, Reddit, and MacRumors Forums indicate that thousands of users have experienced the disruption since the hardware launched in late September.

Software Updates and Carrier Settings Adjustments Fall Short

Apple moved quickly to address the broader network instability by releasing iOS 27.0.1 alongside a dedicated carrier settings update. While the new firmware aims to prevent the bug from reaching additional devices, it does not resurrect phones already locked in SOS mode.

AT&T distributed automated text messages urging customers to install iOS 27.0.1 immediately. The carrier message explicitly warned that some phones might fail to complete calls, texts, or data sessions—including emergency calls to 911.

Photo: Indian Television Dot Com

By Apple’s own account, a setting or a software update cannot bring back a device that is already stuck in SOS. Consequently, customers whose cellular capabilities have completely flatlined must arrange a physical hardware swap.

Qualcomm Modem Hardware Distinction Draws Technical Scrutiny

Technical observers have quickly pointed out a distinct hardware divergence within Apple’s latest lineup. The U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max stands alone as the only new device unveiled last month equipped with a Qualcomm-made cellular modem.

Day 3 after Apple swapped our IPhone with a different one and is cellular service still back?

By contrast, the smaller iPhone 18 Pro and the upcoming iPhone Duo rely on Apple’s in-house C2 modem architecture worldwide, as does the iPhone 18 Pro Max in all international markets outside the U.S. While analysts have noted this modem segregation, neither Apple nor AT&T has officially confirmed whether the Qualcomm hardware layer is a direct contributing factor to the network failure.

Device Model Modem Architecture Reported Cellular Status iPhone 18 Pro Max (U.S.) Qualcomm Cellular Modem Affected by network drops; requires device swap if bricked iPhone 18 Pro (U.S.) Apple In-House C2 Modem Unaffected by the AT&T cellular glitch iPhone Duo Apple In-House C2 Modem Scheduled to ship October 23; unaffected

Replacement Protocols and Next Steps for Affected Owners

Apple issued an official statement acknowledging the hardware crisis. “We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls,” the company stated.

For users whose devices still retain connectivity or function via Wi-Fi, Apple strongly encourages manual verification through the device settings. Owners can check for pending updates by navigating to General and selecting About.

Photo: MacRumors

For those whose devices have lost all cellular signals and dropped into SOS mode, neither carrier settings adjustments nor the iOS 27.0.1 patch will suffice. Impacted consumers must contact Apple Support or AT&T directly to process an in-store device replacement.

This hardware replacement bottleneck arrives just weeks before Apple’s forthcoming foldable model, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled to ship on October 23 starting at $1,999.