Dedduanglek and Mongkoldetlek Clash in ONE Friday Fights 174 Main Event

On October 9, ONE Championship returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Friday Fights 174, featuring nine bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Headlining the Asia primetime card is a bantamweight Muay Thai clash between 23-year-old rising star Dedduanglek Torfunfarm and 31-year-old former contracted athlete Mongkoldetlek Por Pim-on.

The Bantamweight Main Event Dynamics

Dedduanglek enters the main event representing TDed99 with a proven track record against elite divisional competition. During his tenure under the promotion, he has secured notable victories over Taiki “Silent Sniper” Naito in a U.S. primetime showcase, alongside wins against Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut, Cyber Sor Tienpo, and Sonrak Fairtex.

Across the ring, Mongkoldetlek brings championship pedigree as a Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion. Earlier in his career, he challenged future ONE World Champions Joseph “The Hurricane” Lasiri and Jonathan “The General” Haggerty. Unlike rising contenders making their organizational debut, Mongkoldetlek is fighting his way back toward a main roster contract, entering this matchup on a three-fight winning streak that includes a TKO victory over Utkirzhon Khamidov at ONE Friday Fights 163.

Khundet PK Saenchai Faces Aldo Cruz in Flyweight Bout

The co-main event features a flyweight Muay Thai showdown between 21-year-old Khundet PK Saenchai and Mexico’s Aldo Cruz. Khundet has demonstrated clinical finishing ability on the weekly series, highlighted by a first-round TKO over ManU Sitjanim and a unanimous decision win against Anuar Cisneros at ONE Friday Fights 148.

Cruz, 24, represents The Real Fighters Mexico and aims to solidify his standing on the roster following a split-decision loss to standout Buakaew Sor Sor Pakorn at ONE Friday Fights 162. Cruz also holds a first-round TKO victory over Wan Muhammad Sabri at ONE Friday Fights 153.

Athlete Age Camp / Representation Recent Notable Result Dedduanglek Torfunfarm 23 TDed99 Win vs. Taiki Naito Mongkoldetlek Por Pim-on 31 Lumpinee Champ TKO vs. Utkirzhon Khamidov Khundet PK Saenchai 21 Decision vs. Anuar Cisneros Aldo Cruz 24 The Real Fighters Mexico TKO vs. Wan Muhammad Sabri

Complete Fight Card Lineup

The full nine-bout card spans multiple weight classes and disciplines:

Dedduanglek Torfunfarm vs. Mongkoldetlek Por Pim-on (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Khundet PK Saenchai vs. Aldo Cruz (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kompikart Sor Tawanrung vs. Tun Min Aung (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Pet Sitchalongsak vs. Pet Sitchalongsak (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Denis Andreev vs. Waldimir Britez (MMA – bantamweight)

Petubon Sor Teanchai vs. Eh Mwi (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Philemon Bitrus Jeb vs. Batireedui Ganbaatar (MMA – featherweight)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Yana Yip (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Omar El Morabet vs. Naoki Morita (kickboxing – featherweight)

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