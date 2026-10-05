Disney+ secures five-year NHL rights for Sweden and Finland

Disney+ has significantly expanded its live sports streaming footprint by securing a five-year rights deal with the National Hockey League (NHL) for Sweden and Finland, covering 160 regular season games and 20 playoff matchups. According to SportsPro Media, this latest acquisition builds upon a rapid global rollout that integrates live sports content directly alongside major entertainment franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

Disney+ Uses Live Sports to Diversify Revenue

Ad-Tier Monetization: The platform’s updated terms of service confirm that even ad-free subscription tiers may feature promotional sponsorships during live sports broadcasts.

The platform’s updated terms of service confirm that even ad-free subscription tiers may feature promotional sponsorships during live sports broadcasts. Global Footprint Scaling: Reaching 131.6 million paid global subscribers as of September 2025, Disney+ is leveraging live sports to diversify revenue streams outside traditional entertainment.

The Evolution of Disney+ as a Live Sports Player

Back in April, ESPN arrived on Disney+ across 53 countries and territories in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Users discovered live and on-demand sport housed within a dedicated tab at the top of their screens. For a platform launched in 2019 primarily on the back of familiar entertainment IP, this move signaled a definitive pivot toward live broadcasting.

Those signals have continued at pace. Last week, Disney+ confirmed its five-year agreement with the NHL for Swedish and Finnish audiences, securing two of Europe’s most passionate ice hockey markets. Beyond the Nordic region, the streamer has steadily accumulated high-profile properties.

Tournament / League Regions Covered Rights Duration National Hockey League (NHL) Sweden, Finland 5-Year Deal UEFA Women’s Champions League Pan-European 5-Year Deal (From May 2025) UEFA Men’s Champions League, Europa League, Conference League Sweden, Denmark, Brazil, Mexico (partial) 2027–2031 (Sweden) LaLiga UK, France, Nordic Region Multi-year deals (Active 2025/26)

Disney+ Secures UEFA Rights Across Europe

Sport was not a major presence on Disney+ during its initial years, limited mostly to documentaries and select set-pieces. Over the past 18 months, that reality shifted dramatically. In May 2025, Disney+ secured a pan-European package for all 75 matches of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, sublicensing fixtures to local free-to-air broadcasters in a manner similar to DAZN.

A mix of local and global partnerships followed. In May of this year, Disney+ acquired exclusive rights to the men’s UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League in Sweden for the 2027 to 2031 cycle, alongside partial rights in Mexico, Denmark, and Brazil. Domestically across Europe, LaLiga has maintained a prominent slot, featuring a live primetime Spanish match in the UK each week since the start of the 2025/26 season, supported by recent deals in France and the Nordic region.

Concurrently, the platform engineered broad distribution agreements. ESPN integration brought high-profile NCAA collegiate athletics—including March Madness and the College Football Playoff—to dozens of international markets. Formula E announced a 144-territory streaming partnership starting in the 2026/27 season, citing the reach and demographic profile of Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ Adds Promotional Content to Ad-Free Tiers

Disney+ stopped issuing public user updates last year, with its final reported worldwide paid base standing at 131.6 million subscribers outside of India as of September 2025. Facing the financial realities of live sports acquisition, the company has adapted its commercial approach. Recent updates to European terms of service clarify that streams across all subscription tiers—including ad-free plans—may incorporate promotional content and sponsorships during live broadcasts.

As the final major subscription streamer to establish a serious foothold in live sports, Disney+ enters a market shaped by Amazon Prime Video’s opportunistic spending on domestic soccer and NFL packages. Meanwhile, Netflix has pursued a selective strategy centered around live documentaries, standup comedy, and high-profile one-off events like boxing and marquee NFL fixtures.