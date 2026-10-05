Cygni Energy and Indus Towers Partner for 1.5 GWh BESS Manufacturing

Cygni Energy Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indus Towers to establish Battery Energy Storage System manufacturing capacity of up to 1.5 GWh for India’s telecom infrastructure, reported on Monday.

Scaling India’s Digital Backbone Through Energy Storage

The agreement between Cygni Energy and Indus Towers aims to address the shifting power demands of India’s vast passive telecom infrastructure. Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will evaluate and build dedicated production capacity to support evolving operational requirements. Cygni Energy Founder and CEO Venkat Rajaraman emphasized that the initiative extends far beyond basic supply agreements.

For us, this initiative goes beyond supplying batteries. It is about building the scale, technology capabilities and manufacturing readiness required to support the evolving energy needs of one of the world’s largest passive telecom infrastructure companies. We plan to develop capacity of up to 2 GWh, while building a portfolio that can evolve from today’s 100Ah solutions to higher-capacity 314Ah systems and emerging battery technologies. Cygni Energy

Rajaraman further noted that the strategic goal is to combine scale, domestic engineering, and reliability to create energy storage solutions that scale alongside the country’s expanding digital grid. Alongside manufacturing capacity, the collaboration will assess advanced battery technologies designed to improve energy efficiency, enhance operational reliability, and foster sustainable practices across telecom operations.

HEG Advanced Materials Subsidiary Signs MoU With Indus Towers for 1 5 GWh BESS Capacity

Broader Industry Push for Telecom Energy Solutions

The arrangement follows a similar infrastructure move by Indus Towers from the preceding week. Indus Towers previously announced a collaboration with Replus Engitech—backed by HEG Advanced Materials—to explore comparable Battery Energy Storage System solutions, securing 1.5 GWh of dedicated production capacity over a two-year timeline.

Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor at IIT Madras and Chairman of the ITEL Foundation, highlighted that cooperation between technology institutions, manufacturers, startups, and end-users is necessary to accelerate the development and adoption of reliable energy storage solutions throughout the country.

Photo: electronicsforyou.biz

Telecom operators and infrastructure providers across the market face mounting pressure to deploy efficient storage technologies as digital networks expand.