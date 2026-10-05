Argentina household consumption declined 1.1% in August, CAC reports

Argentine household consumption declined 1.1% year-on-year in August 2026, breaking a brief recovery seen in July and dropping 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released by the Cámara Argentina de Comercio y Servicios (CAC). This contraction occurred despite a continuing deceleration in monthly inflation.

August Consumption Snapshot

Household consumption fell 1.1% year-on-year in August, erasing July’s temporary rebound.

Inflation cooled to 1.7% for the month, while the annual rate registered at 33.5%.

Severe divergences emerged across sectors, led by an 11.4% collapse in automotive and transport spending.

Divergence Between Macroeconomic Activity and Household Purchases

While the Estimador Mensual de Actividad Económica (EMAE) rose 2.7% year-on-year in June—the most recent official data available—household consumption dropped 1.2% during that same comparative window.

The CAC attributes this disconnect to deep sectoral heterogeneities throughout the ongoing economic recovery. In 2024, consumption and overall economic output moved in lockstep downward, and both rebounded unevenly through 2025. By 2026, however, essential household expenditures have decoupled from industrial and macroeconomic indicators.

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Economic Sector Year-on-Year Change (%) Contribution to General Index (p.p.) Transport and Vehicles -11.4% -1.5 Recreation and Culture -8.2% -0.7 Remaining Sectors -0.2% -0.1 Housing, Rents, and Utilities +4.8% +0.9 Clothing and Footwear +4.9% +0.3

Sectoral Pressures: Automotive Plunges While Utilities Advance

The transport and vehicles segment plummeted 11.4% year-on-year, shaving 1.5 percentage points off the general index, pushed downward by an 18.6% drop in automobile patent registrations.

Recreation and culture followed with an 8.2% annual decline, maintaining an irregular trajectory across 2026. Conversely, positive contributions came from housing, rents, and utilities, which advanced 4.8% year-on-year due largely to rising electricity demand. Clothing and footwear also posted a 4.9% nominal increase, though business analysts note this rise was amplified by an unusually low comparative base from August 2025.

Consumer Price Growth Must Slow to Rebuild Household Income

Business organizations emphasize that continued deceleration in consumer price growth remains essential to rebuilding real household disposable income in upcoming months.

Meanwhile, mass consumption goods (FMCG) dropped 2.6% year-on-year in July, though they managed a 4.2% monthly rebound on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to June. Simultaneously, credit availability for households—including credit cards and personal loans—has entered a mild but steady contraction following strong expansions through 2024 and 2025.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.