Ebola Camp Burning Forces 19,000 to Flee in Congo

Surpassing 8,000 cases, the Democratic Republic of Congo battles its largest Ebola epidemic on record. As the Bundibugyo strain resists standard vaccines and security crises displace thousands near Bunia, the death toll has climbed past 4,000 amid critical health worker shortages and international funding pledges.

Death Toll Crosses 4,000 as Bundibugyo Strain Drives Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo is confronting the deadliest epidemic in its history as government figures show the death toll has climbed to 4,018. Confirmed cases have reached 8,300 across seven provinces since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Africa CDC statistics indicate that transmission during the current outbreak has escalated faster over the same timeframe than the two-year regional epidemic in West Africa.

By week 19, the regional outbreak between 2014 and 2016 recorded 3,781 cases, while the current outbreak recorded 7,840. The World Health Organization has warned that the epidemic is on track to surpass the regional West Africa outbreak, which killed 11,000 people primarily in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Photo: Reuters

Unlike previous regional crises, this seventeenth outbreak in the country is driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus. Medical teams face a distinct therapeutic vacuum because there is no known treatment or approved vaccine specifically targeting this strain. While clinical trials and test vaccination programs involving jabs designed for other strains are underway, containment has outpaced existing medical countermeasures.

Transit Camp Destruction Stifles Response in Ituri Province

The operational landscape deteriorated further when an Ebola-hit displacement camp on the outskirts of Bunia was burned to the ground by soldiers looking for weapons in Kigonze, forcing 19,000 residents to flee. The blaze consumed a key transit center for infected patients.

United Nations Senior Ebola Coordinator Julien Harneis warned that losing these facilities resets months of difficult logistics. Harneis noted that creating transit and treatment centers has been a struggle requiring money, staff, and resources that are in short supply across the east.

Thousands flee Ebola-hit displacement camp in Congo as soldiers raid site; transit center burned dow

Humanitarian access has fractured across eastern Congo. Ituri, South Kivu, and North Kivu have been devastated by decades of conflict and are home to more than 5 million displaced people. Swift and effective response efforts have been obstructed by limited infrastructure, the isolated nature of the eastern DRC territory, and ongoing fighting involving armed factions near the borders of Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

International Funding Pledges Meet Severe Staffing Deficits

On the diplomatic front, international partners have mobilized financial packages to bolster the response. Following a €7.5 million aid announcement from the European Union to increase long-term surveillance capacity, and an additional $267 million released by the United States, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot visited Bunia to pledge expanded French support.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Ebola may seem far away to some people or political leaders, but it can return very quickly. Jean-Noël Barrot, Foreign Minister of France

Barrot praised Congolese authorities, UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, and medical workers for containing the epidemic and preventing it from spreading to major urban centers in Congo and beyond. The French response has operated through humanitarian aid, medical research, and the PRISM programme launched during President Emmanuel Macron’s 2023 visit, with additional humanitarian funding to be proposed during upcoming French budget discussions following earlier allocations of €13.4 million between January and July.

Despite incoming funds, domestic response structures remain severely strained. Clinical trials have delivered the Ervebo Ebola vaccine to 6,300 healthcare workers as of late last week, alongside doses administered to an additional 1,066 individuals.

Community Mistrust Leads to Violence as Infection Trends Vary

Containment efforts continue to battle deep-seated community mistrust. In Butembo, a local official and governing Union for Democracy and Social Progress party member, Marie-Celestin Karondwa, was beaten to death at his home and his house set on fire after taking part in a radio program designed to raise awareness about the epidemic.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Epidemiological trends vary widely by region. The affected provinces span Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, South Ubangi, and Tshopo. Although Ituri province has experienced a 32% drop in new infections, Tshopo and North Kivu are seeing rising counts, with North Kivu registering a 59.3% case-fatality rate that vastly exceeds the 48.4% national norm.

The World Health Organization notes that a high proportion of deaths continue to occur directly within communities rather than in treatment facilities, showing that early case detection and patient care access remain difficult as the outbreak enters October. More than 2,000 patients have recovered from the epidemic so far.

For those seeking clinical guidance, medical evaluation and context-specific health protocols should be discussed directly with qualified medical professionals or official public health agencies managing the response.