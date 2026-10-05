ESPN FPI Ranks Georgia No. 2 as Alabama Becomes Favorite to Win

Following the conclusion of Week 5 in college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands as one of only three undefeated teams remaining in the Southeastern Conference.

Saturday night will bring two of the conference’s unbeatens head-to-head in Tuscaloosa, but that marquee matchup will bypass the FPI’s top spot entirely. In the updated metric, the Georgia Bulldogs slipped a notch to No. 2, trailing behind Ohio State. Five programs from the conference currently occupy spots inside the top 10 of the index: Georgia at No. 2, Texas at No. 4, Alabama at No. 6, LSU at No. 8, and Tennessee at No. 10.

Shifting Standings and Movement Across the Conference

The most dramatic jump in the latest FPI update belonged to the Missouri Tigers. Following a decisive 45-17 victory over Florida, the Tigers surged 17 spots to land at No. 18. Every other notable movement of five spots or more within the conference pointed downward. Mississippi State fell seven spots to No. 27, Florida dropped five to No. 15, South Carolina slid five to No. 38, and Arkansas retreated five to No. 65.

Probability metrics for securing the conference crown remain tightly clustered at the top. The FPI currently awards just three SEC teams a higher than 3.9% chance of taking the title: Georgia leads at 32.8%, Texas follows closely at 31.3%, and Alabama sits at 27.4%. At the same time, ESPN Analytics indicates that the Crimson Tide holds a 52.6% win probability for this weekend’s contest against the Bulldogs.

When looking at the wider postseason picture, nine SEC teams maintain double-digit odds of making the playoff field. Texas leads that group at 91.4%, followed by Alabama at 87.7%, Georgia at 85%, LSU at 37.9%, Tennessee at 27.1%, Florida at 14.6%, Mississippi State at 12.1%, Ole Miss at 11.4%, and Missouri at 10%. National championship projections show only three conference contenders with probabilities exceeding 2.3%: Texas at 14.9%, Georgia at 13.9%, and Alabama at 12.5%.

Strength of Schedule Realities

Current strength of schedule metrics reveal stark contrasts among the league’s top contenders. Texas stands out prominently at No. 2 in the SOS rankings. By comparison, Georgia has the worst current SOS among SEC teams at No. 97, while Alabama has climbed to a more demanding No. 23 spot.

Looking ahead at the closing stretch of the season, Alabama faces the most arduous path forward among the frontrunners. The Crimson Tide holds college football’s 11th-toughest remaining schedule, while Georgia sits at No. 20 and Texas rests at No. 22.