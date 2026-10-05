During the National Day holiday, the Xiaomeihao Farm in Zhangting Town, Yuyao, maintained strong visitor numbers after the bayberry harvest ended by introducing an 8-acre pet park featuring capybaras, alpacas, and meerkats, as news.cnnb.com.cn reported.

Agricultural Tourism Transitions From Seasonal Fruit Picking to Year-Round Attractions

Xiaomeihao Farm built an 8-acre pet park on sloped bayberry orchard terrain in early July to sustain visitor interest after the bayberry season concluded.

The park houses 12 small animal species—including capybaras, alpacas, and meerkats—chosen specifically for high interaction rates and low aggression levels.

From Bayberry Harvests to Capybara Pools

Farm head Su瑾磊 initiated construction on an 8-acre pet park utilizing the orchard’s natural sloped terrain. The enclosure now houses 12 distinct small animal species, featuring capybaras swimming in pools, alpacas interacting with children, and free-roaming runner ducks. According to news.cnnb.com.cn, the selection criteria focused on species that appeal to children and tolerate close interaction, with meerkats housed in secure glass enclosures.

Interactive Markets and Youth-Led Operations

The park integrates its agricultural identity directly into its visitor engagement strategy. Management introduced a cartoon mascot named “Meiguoguo,” alongside role-playing non-player characters, task completion systems, and game currency bearing bayberry motifs. Operations are driven by a 14-member team with an average age in the early twenties. Staff members handle animal care while simultaneously filming daily routines—such as capybara bath times and alpaca walks—for short-video platforms. These digital campaigns successfully drew visitors from Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shaoxing ahead of the October holiday window, as news.cnnb.com.cn noted.

Tourist Influx Stimulates Local Businesses and Markets

The influx of tourists has stimulated secondary businesses across the 70-acre property. The hilltop "Fengyu Collection" coffee shop opened during the Mid-Autumn Festival, offering panoramic views of Zhangting's countryside. Meanwhile, the “Roulu Market”—named after a line by Song Dynasty poet Lu You referencing the area’s historical water transport heritage—features local goods. Stalls offer village-produced bayberry wine, dried bamboo shoots, farm-made juices, and jams. Su瑾磊 allocated free spaces for surrounding residents to sell their own agricultural products directly to consumers.

Facility / Feature Operational Details Target Audience Pet Park 8-acre enclosure featuring 12 animal species (capybaras, alpacas, meerkats) Families and children Roulu Market Traditional-style trading area with free vendor stalls for local villagers General shoppers and tourists Fengyu Collection Café Hilltop viewing platform opened during the Mid-Autumn Festival Sightseers and adult visitors Recreation Upgrades 2 million RMB investment in mist cooling, tree lighting, and barbecue zones All-age day-trippers

Capital Investments for Year-Round Rural Tourism

To maintain momentum through non-harvest months, management injected over 2 million RMB this year into infrastructure upgrades, including mist-cooling systems, ambient tree lighting, and dedicated barbecue and water play zones. Su瑾磊 aims to position the farm as a permanent showcase for Yuyao bayberries, transforming seasonal tourism spikes into a steady, year-round economic driver for the rural community, as news.cnnb.com.cn reported.