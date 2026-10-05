New York Rangers defeat Utah Mammoth and Seattle Kraken rout Calgary Flames

The New York Rangers scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Utah Mammoth, highlighting a busy early-season NHL slate that also featured a lopsided victory for the Seattle Kraken over the Calgary Flames and an overtime win by the Anaheim Ducks against the Florida Panthers.

Rangers Surge Past Utah in the Third Period

The New York Rangers bounced back from an opening-night loss to secure their third victory, moving to 3-1-0 after four games following a three-goal explosion in the final frame against the Utah Mammoth. Vlad Gavrikov, J.T. Miller, Eeli Tolvanen, and Gabriel Perreault provided the offense for New York. Miller, Tolvanen, and Perreault all struck in the third period to subdue a talented Utah squad. Igor Shesterkin anchored the defensive effort for the Rangers, turning away 28 of 30 shots.

Utah fell to 2-1-0 overall and 1-1-0 on the road despite goals from Andrew Peeke and Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz finished the night with a minus-three rating. The Mammoth have shown enough offensive ceiling to threaten the Western Conference, provided they tighten up their performance between the pipes.

Kraken Dominate Flames as Samoskevich Shines

The Seattle Kraken pushed their record to 2-1-0 by routing the Calgary Flames 6-1 in their home opener. Berkly Catton continued his strong early-season impact with a goal and an assist, while Mackie Samoskevich buried a pair of goals to break the game open.

Calgary slid to their third defeat. Goaltender Dustin Wolf struggled behind a porous defense, surrendering six goals on 27 shots. For the second time in a week, the Flames dropped a divisional matchup.

Team Result Record Key Performer Seattle Kraken Won vs. Calgary (6-1) 2-1-0 Mackie Samoskevich (2 G) New York Rangers Won vs. Utah 3-1-0 Igor Shesterkin (28 Saves) Anaheim Ducks Won vs. Florida (OT) – Cutter Gauthier (2 G) Winnipeg Jets Won vs. Detroit – Kyle Connor (2 G, 3 Pts)

Anaheim Beats Florida as Winnipeg Secures First Win

Anaheim opened its 2026/27 campaign by handing a loss to Stanley Cup contender Florida. Cutter Gauthier notched his first two goals of the year, before veteran Mikael Granlund secured the extra point with an overtime winner. The victory marks Anaheim’s eleventh consecutive home-opener win. Florida picked up a point to maintain a points streak in all three of their games, backed by 18 saves from Jacob Markstrom and the return of Brad Marchand.

Elsewhere, the Winnipeg Jets secured their first win of the season behind Kyle Connor’s stellar three-point performance. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots to stifle the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit dropped to 0-2-0 as Emmitt Finnie and Viktor Arvidsson scored their first goals of the year in another outing where the Red Wings failed to capitalize on their shot volume.

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