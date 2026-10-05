Niall Williams on His New Faha Book O Now! and Life in Clare

Irish author Niall Williams reflects on living in West Clare, his creative roots in the imaginary village of Faha, and the personal grief that shaped his literary career, as reported by The Irish Times.

The Faha Chronicles and the Architecture of West Clare

Niall Williams’s latest work, O Now!, begins with elderly neighbors Bat and Ganga in a thatched cottage, continuing a tradition set by his previous Faha novels.

Faha was originally invented on Easter Sunday in 2011 over a map of southwest Clare, following the creative exhaustion Williams felt after writing his book John.

The author lives in Kiltumper, Co Clare, with his wife, artist Christine Breen, having relocated from New York in 1985.

A Father’s Legacy and the Inspiration Behind History of the Rain

The emotional catalyst for Williams’s shift into his regional style emerged following the death of his father. In a handwritten will, his father left a simple instruction: “To Niall, my books.” Williams describes this as one of the most moving sentences he has ever encountered, sparking the concept of books as reliquaries of spirit. This deeply personal inheritance directly inspired his 2014 Booker Prize-longlisted novel, History of the Rain, whose protagonist Ruth discovers the world of Faha from her bed through the power of stories.

Settling into the west Clare countryside in 1985, Williams sought to honor the generosity and dignity of local residents. He consciously worked against the risks of sentimentality, drawing structural inspiration from the winding local roads and the ornamentations of traditional Irish music, particularly the playing of Martin Hayes and The Gloaming.

interviewed him and Breen

Literary Landmarks and a Rough Start at the Abbey Theatre

Williams’s footprint extends well beyond his prose. His debut novel, Four Letters of Love (1997), was recently adapted into a 2024 feature film starring Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gabriel Byrne. His creative journey also includes playwriting; talent-spotted by Garry Hynes, he became the first Irish playwright since O’Casey to have a debut staged on the Abbey Theatre’s main stage with 1991’s The Murphy Initiative. The production famously faltered, earning a scathing review from The Irish Times headlined “Total waste of a bad idea.”

Work Year Accolade / Adaptation Four Letters of Love 1997 Adapted into a 2024 feature film History of the Rain 2014 Booker Prize longlisted This Is Happiness 2019 Shortlisted for An Post Novel of the Year Time of the Child 2024 Winner of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award

Workshops and the Road Through West Clare

While Williams previously hosted creative-writing workshops inside the historic hearth of his Kiltumper home, those sessions have since moved to the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis, fostering alumni such as author Helen Cullen. For visitors tracing his creative geography, Williams recommends a detour along the Shannon Estuary through Labasheeda—meaning Bed of Silk in Irish—before heading inland toward Kilmihil.