Prof Ainun Na’im Appointed as General Treasurer of PBNU for 2026-2031

Prof H Ainun Na’im has officially taken on the role of Treasurer-General for the Central Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) for the 2026–2031 administrative term. NU Online reported that the announcement was formally read by Katib Aam PBNU Prof Mohammad Nuh at the PBNU Building in Jakarta on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

A Financial Custodian with Deep Academic Roots

The appointment places the University Gadjah Mada (UGM) accounting professor at the helm of financial operations for the organization over the next five years. Born in Kediri, East Java, on December 4, 1960, Prof Ainun completed his undergraduate accounting studies at UGM in 1984.

Before stepping into his new financial duties at PBNU, Prof Ainun served as the Chairman of the Higher Education Institute of Nahdlatul Ulama (LPTNU) for the 2022–2027 term. In March 2023, he stated that one of the agendas after the LPTNU national working meeting was to strengthen collaboration between universities, both within the PTNU environment and with other higher education institutions.

Reading of the Decree on the PBNU Board Composition 2026-2031, Including the Names | Prof. Moh. Nuh

He Served in Banking and Government Administration

In the banking sector, he spent years on the board of commissioners for Bank BPD DIY since 2009, culminating in a tenure as Independent President Commissioner from 2023 to 2027. Within government administration, he served as Secretary-General at the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education from 2014 to 2019, before transitioning to serve as Secretary-General at the Ministry of Education and Culture under Minister Nadiem Makarim until his retirement in August 2021.

Broader Structural Shifts Within the 2026–2031 PBNU Board

General Chairman Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, widely known as Gus Kikin, announced a total of 210 individuals appointed to the executive board for the 2026–2031 term, marking an increase of 21 members compared to the previous period.

Photo: FaktualNews.co

According to Gus Kikin, the expanded roster is designed to ensure equitable representation across generations and internal organizational bodies, balancing representatives from student and youth wings like IPNU, IPPNU, and Ansor. FaktualNews.co noted that this comprehensive lineup integrates numerous traditional pesantren figures from regions like Jombang—including representatives from Tebuireng, Tambakberas, Denanyar, and Rejoso—spanning the Syuriyah, A’wan, Mustasyar, and Tanfidziyah councils.

NU Online Jakarta reported that regional leaders, including KH Samsul Ma’arif, were formally included; Ma’arif was designated as a PBNU Chairman after leading the Jakarta regional branch. Katib Aam PBNU KH Mohammad Nuh noted during the proceedings that the newly structured board also incorporates representation for individuals with disabilities, broadening the organization’s governance scope as it maps out its operational strategy for the coming half-decade.