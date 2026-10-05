Chinese brands capture 15.7% of Bulgaria’s September vehicle market

New vehicle registrations in Bulgaria climbed to 4,773 units in September, cementing a 10% year-to-date increase that points toward a historic annual record. According to data published by Automedia.bg, Chinese automotive brands captured 15.7% of the total monthly market share, translating to nearly every sixth new car sold nationwide.

Market Acceleration at the Close of Q3

Chinese automotive brands accounted for 751 registrations in September, reaching a cumulative 4,413 units since January and securing a 10% share of the domestic M1 and N1 vehicle segments.

Geely’s Starray EM-i hybrid missed the top monthly spot by just 9 units, finishing September with 171 registrations behind the outgoing Toyota Corolla’s 180 units.

The broader passenger vehicle market reached 44,265 units year-to-date, outperforming the previous year’s trajectory despite a slight month-over-month volume compression from August.

Geely and Toyota Battle for September Dominance

Market dynamics at the end of the third quarter revealed an intense contest for consumer volume. Automedia.bg reported that the hybrid Geely Starray EM-i missed taking the overall sales crown in September by a razor-thin margin of 9 vehicles. The model tallied 171 registrations for the month, narrowly trailing a clearance push for the budget-oriented Toyota Corolla, which registered 180 units ahead of its upcoming generation change. This figure isolates the Starray EM-i from the traditional gasoline variant, which trades under a separate homologation.

The near-miss for top market placement was driven by a backlog of accumulated orders. Deliveries outpaced initial import allocations for the Bulgarian territory, leading to a concentrated wave of handovers in September. With 292 total deliveries logged for the variant, the Starray EM-i secured a position within the top 50 most popular vehicle models nationwide for the year. Additional Chinese alternatives making the top 50 roster include the Forthing T5 Evo at 582 units, the Dongfeng Shine at 387 units, the Geely Citiray at 281 units, and the GWM Haval H6 at 232 units.

Photo: chernomore.bg

Chinese Brands Capture Market Share from Legacy Incumbents

The broader commercial data illustrates how rapidly emerging Asian brands are capturing market share from legacy European and Asian incumbents. Forthing with 804 registrations and Dongfeng with 746 units maintain the highest cumulative volumes among Chinese nameplates locally. However, challenger brands are closing the gap aggressively. Geely follows with 678 registrations, MG accounts for 466 units, GWM logs 433 units, and BYD records 376 units despite entering the domestic distribution channels only months prior.

Manufacturer Group September Registrations Year-to-Date Volume Market Penetration Chinese Brands (Total) 751 4,413 10.0% YTD Geely Starray EM-i (Single Model) 171 292 Top 50 Model Rank Total Bulgarian New Car Market 4,773 44,265 +10% YoY Growth

The local registration figures exclude 65 units of the Ebro brand. While officially marketed under European provenance, industry filings confirm the vehicles consist of rebadged knock-down kits manufactured by Chery, highlighting the complex web of joint ventures and contract manufacturing governing modern automotive supply chains.

September Registrations Remain Above 2025 Thresholds

Total registrations contracted slightly in September compared to August—a shorter operational month punctuated by national holidays—yet the volume remains well above September 2025 thresholds.

Behind Corolla and Starray EM-i, the September volume leaders featured familiar high-turnover nameplates: Dacia Sandero with 138 registrations, Kia Sportage with 130 units, and Skoda Octavia with 118 units. Toyota CH-R and Skoda Kamiq recorded 109 units each, followed by Hyundai Tucson at 90 units, Dacia Duster at 86 units, and the Dacia Bigster at 70 units.