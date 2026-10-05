Brazilian assets surge after Flávio Bolsonaro first round result

Brazilian financial assets surged in overnight trading following the first round of the presidential election, as market participants priced in a potential shift toward fiscal orthodoxy under opposition candidate Flávio Bolsonaro. Official results showed Bolsonaro capturing 47.04% of the vote against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at 45.15%, setting up an October 25 runoff election.

The Bottom Line

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) jumped 9% to $41.55 in after-hours trading, according to market data cited by Ambito.

jumped 9% to $41.55 in after-hours trading, according to market data cited by Ambito. Brazilian real futures advanced 3.78% in Chicago trading, reflecting a strong currency appreciation signal ahead of the domestic market open.

Opposition gains in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies for the Partido Liberal (PL) bolstered investor confidence in prospective fiscal reforms.

Fiscal Shock Expectations Drive Overnight Market Rally

The first-round electoral outcome triggered immediate buying across international trading desks. El Cronista reported that equity and bond investors anticipated a rapid fiscal adjustment program under a potential Bolsonaro administration. Gross federal debt hovering between 82.9% and 97% of GDP, paired with a benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% and 4% annual inflation, has left real interest rates near 10%.

Investors responded to proposals for constitutional amendments aimed at anchoring public spending to GDP ratios. Market strategists noted that a victory for the opposition could compress real interest rates and lower 10-year yields by roughly 70 basis points, according to projections from Bloomberg Economics cited by El Cronista.

Flavio Bolsonaro thanks voters after leading first round of presidential election | AFP

Asset / Instrument Trading Venue Pre-Market Movement iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) US After-Hours +9.0% Real Futures (6LX6) CME Chicago +3.78% Ibovespa Index (Prior Close) B3 Brazil +2.6% (Friday)

Congressional Shifts Strengthen Right-Wering Legislative Power

Beyond the presidential contest, the Partido Liberal (PL) expanded its legislative footprint during Sunday’s vote. Official tallies from the Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE) indicated substantial gains in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. High-profile conservative figures, including Michelle Bolsonaro and Bia Kicis in the Federal District alongside Carlos Bolsonaro in Santa Catarina, secured Senate seats.

This legislative consolidation alters the political calculus for 2027. Financial analysts suggest that a stronger congressional block improves the probability of passing structural expenditure cuts and dismantling targeted exemptions implemented during Lula da Silva’s tenure.

Regional Spillovers and Currency Dynamics Across South America

The economic shockwave extended beyond Brazilian borders. Iprofesional.com reported that financial actors in Buenos Aires anticipated positive spillover effects for Argentine assets. Because Brazil remains the primary destination for Argentine exports, a strengthened real preserves trade competitiveness and supports broader regional market sentiment.

JPMorgan estimates indicate that an assertive fiscal consolidation scenario could drive the Brazilian real to appreciate by up to 6%, push local sovereign bond yields toward 13%, and elevate equity valuations by as much as 50% relative to prior baseline levels, as noted by Bloomberg Línea and Ambito.

Photo: El Cronista

Equities Focus on Domestic Cyclicals and Rate Sensitivities

Portfolio managers immediately recalibrated sector allocations ahead of Monday’s opening bell on the B3 exchange. Citigroup highlighted domestically exposed equities and long-duration assets as primary beneficiaries of anticipated monetary easing, specifically pointing to real estate developer Cyrela SA and apparel retailer C&A Modas SA.

Financial institutions including Itaú, BTG, and infrastructure operators with inflation-linked tariffs also drew concentrated interest from institutional buyers navigating the political transition.

FULL REMARKS: Bolsonaro Challenges Lula After Surprise First-Round Result in Brazil Election | AC1B

Market Participants Monitor B3 Exchange Liquidity

While offshore ETF and currency futures volumes confirmed heavy buying pressure, domestic cash equities remain contingent on the formal opening of the B3 exchange. Market participants will monitor order book depth during early Monday trading to verify whether overnight offshore enthusiasm translates into sustained local liquidity.

With three weeks remaining until the October 25 runoff, policy debates will center on the execution speed of proposed fiscal reforms and the stability of congressional alliances.