Funeral schedules and venues reported across Joetsu and Myoko

Funeral Schedules and Venues Across Joetsu

Kikui Ota passed away on Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the age of 97, residing in Kasuga Shinden 1. General visitations are scheduled at Naoetsu Heian in Ishibashi 2 on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., with Ryoichi Ota serving as chief mourner.

Kazuo Hashimoto died on Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. at age 97 from Minamihonmachi 2. Wake and funeral services will be held privately as family funerals, while general visitations take place at Yamato Kaido in Yamato 3 on Oct. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with Yuko Sudo and Kazue Kosuge acting as chief mourners.

Yoshitada Watanabe passed away on Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the age of 94, living in Amanohara Shinden. Family and relatives will conduct the wake and funeral, with general visitation scheduled at Niji no Hall Inada in Inada 4 on Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Yoshiaki Watanabe is the chief mourner.

Takao Nishijo died on Oct. 3 at 7:36 p.m. at age 87 from Fujishinden 2. Relatives will handle the wake and funeral services, while general visitations are arranged at Yukitsubaki in Takadacho 3 on Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with Shigeyuki Nishijo serving as chief mourner.

Memorial Services in Surrounding Districts

Miyoko Ichimura passed away on Oct. 3 at 11:32 p.m. at the age of 85, a resident of Minaminakajima in the Itakura Ward. Relatives will conduct the wake and funeral, and general visitations are set for Niji no Hall Arai in Takayanagi 1, Myoko City, on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tatsuo Ichimura is the chief mourner.

Teruo Watanabe died on Oct. 4 at 12:14 a.m. at age 79 from Hiyoricho in the Sanwa Ward. Family will manage the wake and funeral services, with general visitations taking place at Niji no Hall Inada in Inada 4 on Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with Takahiro Watanabe as chief mourner.

Kazuko Imai passed away on Oct. 4 at 12:53 a.m. at the age of 82, residing near Daigakumae. The wake and funeral will be held as a family service, with general visitations at Family Funeral Residence Nagomi Teramachi branch in Teramachi 3 on Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Yoko Taketsu serves as the chief mourner.

Fumie Masumura died on Oct. 4 at 2:10 a.m. at age 77 in Himekawara, Myoko City. Close relatives will handle the wake and funeral, while general visitations are scheduled at Niji no Hall Arai in Takayanagi 1 on Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with Hirohisa Masumura and Masaaki Masumura acting as chief mourners.