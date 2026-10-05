Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB listed at Amazon for 819 euros

Amazon Lists the Samsung Galaxy S26 for 819 Euros Ahead of Prime Deal Days

The Samsung Galaxy S26 in its 512-gigabyte storage configuration is available at Amazon for 819 euros, marking the lowest price recorded for the handset since its launch, pcwelt.de reported. That figure sits below the 1,199 euros the model commanded steadily since the middle of August, as well as a previous promotional price of 857 euros seen in July. Prime Deal Days are scheduled to run from October 6 to October 7, 2026, bringing discounts to Amazon Prime members.

Samsung Device Features Fast Heat Dissipation

Measuring 6.3 inches across, the Dynamic AMOLED display delivers a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080 pixels alongside a 120-hertz refresh rate. The device measures 149.6 by 71.7 by 7.2 millimeters and weighs 167 grams. Processing tasks run on a ten-core central processing unit with a maximum clock speed of 3.8 gigahertz, paired with 12 gigabytes of random access memory. Samsung includes a vapor chamber and updated thermal interface material designed to dissipate heat up to 29 percent faster than the preceding model. Local storage sits at 512 gigabytes, while connectivity options encompass 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Triple Camera System Pairs with 4,300 mAh Battery

Imaging hardware combines a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization and autofocus, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering triple optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor additionally supports twofold zoom at optical quality, with digital magnification reaching up to thirtyfold. Powering the system is a 4,300 milliamp-hour battery rated for a maximum of 30 hours of video playback. Wired charging reaches up to 25 watts, permitting a charge level of up to 55 percent in approximately 30 minutes. Security software updates carry a guarantee extending through February 28, 2033, providing seven years of support.

Photo: lomazoma.com

Buyers Praise Fast Loading Times and Size

Customer feedback averages 4.6 out of 5 stars, with buyers pointing to quick application loading times and manageable dimensions as primary advantages.