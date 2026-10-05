Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Closes All Gates for First Time in Festival History

For the first time in the free outdoor event’s history, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass organizers had to close all entrance gates due to overwhelming crowds swelling across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Saturday afternoon. The sudden capacity hold capped a weekend defined by massive attendance, an 84-degree heat wave, and late-breaking lineup additions.

The Bottom Line on the Golden Gate Park Capacity Crunch

The Closure: Festival spokesperson Jim Merlis confirmed that all entrance gates were shut for an hour starting at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday because organizers felt the park had reached capacity.

Festival spokesperson Jim Merlis confirmed that all entrance gates were shut for an hour starting at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday because organizers felt the park had reached capacity. The Crowd Size: While festival organizers do not provide estimates, an Instagram post from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie cited an estimated 60,000 people enjoying the free music over the weekend.

While festival organizers do not provide estimates, an Instagram post from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie cited an estimated 60,000 people enjoying the free music over the weekend. The Weather Factor: Temperatures in Golden Gate Park climbed into the low 80s on Saturday, prompting organizers to advise attendees to stay hydrated, wear hats, and seek out available shade.

All Festival Gates Shut Simultaneously for One Hour

The unprecedented move to lock the gates caught attendees by surprise near the east entrance just after Gillian Welch and David Rawlings finished their set at the Banjo Stage around 5 p.m., SFGATE staff observed at the festival. According to Jim Merlis, individual gates have experienced temporary closures during past iterations of the event, but this marked the first time in history that every single gate had to be shut simultaneously.

The temporary halt lasted one hour, easing after the peak congestion subsided. Merlis noted that organizers did not anticipate similar gate closures for Sunday's schedule, though crowd management remained a priority as thousands continued to walk through the park meadows.

Photo: San Francisco Examiner

Rilo Kiley Replaces Alison Krauss on Saturday

The surge in Saturday afternoon attendance coincided with high-profile set times, including a surprise performance by early-aughts indie rock band Rilo Kiley. The group filled the schedule slot left vacant by Alison Krauss, who had to cancel her appearance for necessary vocal rest. Rilo Kiley took to the Towers of Gold stage from 4:50 p.m. to 5:55 p.m., marking another notable chapter in their recent reunion activity.

The extensive 26th outing also featured major sets from Steve Earle with the Hardly Strictly Dukes, My Morning Jacket, and Molly Tuttle, alongside 15 different performers weaving tributes to the late Dolly Parton into their sets following her passing last month at age 80. Additional late adjustments brought former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant to the Sunday roster.

Photo: SFist

Festival Detail Reported Information Event Milestone First time all entrance gates closed in festival history Duration of Closure One hour, beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday Estimated Attendance 60,000 attendees over the weekend (per Mayor Daniel Lurie) Weather Conditions Heat wave reaching 84 degrees in Golden Gate Park

Heat Reaches 84 Degrees in Golden Gate Park

The massive turnouts coincided with intense autumn heat, as temperatures reached 84 degrees in Golden Gate Park on Saturday. National Weather Service forecaster Anamaria Navarret noted that warmth in October is typical for the region, as the month often ranks as the second warmest behind September.

With temperatures climbing, festival officials urged older adults and general attendees to monitor their health in the heat. As the weekend concludes, the festival runs through 7 p.m. with traditional closing performances, including Emmylou Harris taking the Banjo Stage on Sunday evening alongside sets from the Punch Brothers.