Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an Apologizes for Police Officer’s Discriminatory Remarks at Gay Bar

Taipei Mayor Issues Public Apology Over Raid Remarks

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an has issued a public apology following an incident where local police officers allegedly made discriminatory remarks during a raid on a gay bar in the city’s Wanhua District. The October 5 response comes after leaked audio from the search sparked criticism over law enforcement conduct and potential bias against marginalized communities.

Warrants Executed at Ximending Venue

The controversy stems from an October 3 operation in Ximending, where officers from the Wanhua Police Precinct executed a court-approved search warrant at a BDSM bar following a tip regarding alleged offenses against public decency. According to police statements, investigators gathered evidence and secured a warrant before entering the premises, where they observed individuals with exposed bodies and used condoms, prompting further investigation.

Leaked Audio Exposes Discriminatory Dialogue

During the execution of the search, audio recordings captured by individuals at the scene revealed that an officer made an inappropriate remark regarding an individual with a disability, specifically asking, “Can disabled people make love, too?” The comment quickly drew protests from the venue’s manager and patrons present during the raid.

Police Raid on Gay Bar Sparks Disability Discrimination Outcry! Mayor Chiang Wan-an Apologizes: P…

Internal Review Reverses Initial Denial

Although the Wanhua precinct initially denied that any officers had verbally degraded individuals with disabilities, precinct leadership later reversed course following an internal review. The precinct captain acknowledged that the dialogue was improper, resulting in a single demerit for the involved officer.

Mayor Pledges Enhanced Police Discipline

Addressing reporters on the morning of October 5 before inspecting a laboratory at the Department of Health’s Beitou District branch, Mayor Chiang expressed deep regret over the discriminatory language used by police personnel. He stated that the city government offers its sincere apologies to those affected and stressed that any impropriety during law enforcement procedures requires strict review.

When questioned about whether the disciplinary action—a single demerit—was sufficient, Chiang emphasized that every individual in Taipei deserves safety, security, and respect. He noted that he has instructed the police department and its leadership to handle the specific case according to regulations while simultaneously strengthening police discipline education and law enforcement standards to prevent similar occurrences.

Municipal Team Defends Equal Protection

Amid concerns regarding the impact of the raid on the capital’s reputation, Mayor Chiang was asked whether Taipei remains a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community. He responded that regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, identity, or ethnic background, every resident and visitor is someone the Taipei City Government is obligated to protect equally.

Chiang added that individuals should enjoy the same rights under city administration, affirming that the municipal team consistently strives to ensure everyone feels secure and mutually respected within the urban space.

The police department reiterated that the initial investigation into the venue remains active under the supervision of prosecutors, focusing on the suspected offenses against public decency discovered during the search.