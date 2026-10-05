Infections Cause 1 in 8 New Cancer Cases Globally: New Study

In a comprehensive global update released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and published in The Lancet Oncology, researchers reported that infectious agents—including specific viruses, bacteria, and parasites—were responsible for approximately 2.3 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide, accounting for roughly 12% of all new cases or about one in every eight diagnoses.

Five Primary Pathogens Drive Most Infection-Related Cancers

Infection-Driven Malignancies: Roughly 12% of all new cancer cases globally stem from underlying microbial infections such as viruses and bacteria, rather than solely from genetics or lifestyle factors.

Roughly 12% of all new cancer cases globally stem from underlying microbial infections such as viruses and bacteria, rather than solely from genetics or lifestyle factors. The Leading Drivers: The vast majority of these infection-related cancers are driven by just five primary pathogens: Helicobacter pylori, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr virus.

The vast majority of these infection-related cancers are driven by just five primary pathogens: Helicobacter pylori, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr virus. Preventative Efficacy: Many of these pathogen-driven cancers are preventable or treatable through established public health interventions, including targeted vaccinations, routine screenings, and antibiotic regimens.

Global Cancer Burden Linked to Microbial Pathogens

The analysis, spearheaded by investigators at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) using data from the Global Cancer Observatory, represents the most comprehensive evaluation to date regarding the global burden of malignancies tied to infectious agents. The findings highlight that while lifestyle choices like smoking and obesity traditionally dominate public awareness surrounding oncology, pathogens occupy a substantial and preventable share of the global disease burden.

The study expanded its analytical scope to cover 16 additional cancer types and newly incorporated infectious agents that previously received less clinical attention, including the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Geographically, the burden is heavily skewed: East Asia accounts for 42% of all infection-related cancer cases globally, driven largely by high regional prevalence of Helicobacter pylori and Hepatitis B. Meanwhile, sub-Saharan Africa shoulders roughly 28.5% of this burden, heavily impacted by HPV and the pathogen responsible for Kaposi sarcoma.

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Pathogen Classification Estimated 2024 Global Cases Primary Associated Malignancies Helicobacter pylori Bacterium ~760,000 Gastric (stomach) cancer Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Virus ~750,000 Cervical, anal, vaginal, penile, and head/neck cancers Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virus ~360,000 Liver cancer Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Virus ~260,000 Nasopharyngeal carcinoma, lymphomas, gastric cancers Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Virus ~160,000 Liver cancer

Out of the dozen infectious agents evaluated in the study, five entities accounted for the vast majority of cases. At the top of the list, Helicobacter pylori (commonly known as stomach bacteria) was linked to approximately 760,000 new cases in 2024.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) closely followed, accounting for roughly 750,000 new diagnoses. While the human immune system clears most primary infections spontaneously, persistent infection with high-risk oncogenic strains drives cellular dysplasia. This mechanism underlies nearly all cases of cervical cancer, alongside specific malignancies of the anogenital tract and oropharynx. Hepatitis B and C viruses occupied subsequent tiers, with chronic hepatic inflammation causing progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and subsequent liver cancer. Concurrently, Epstein-Barr virus—a ubiquitous member of the herpesvirus family—was tied to approximately 260,000 cases, reflecting growing recognition of its role in nasopharyngeal cancer and specific lymphomas.

1 in 8 Cancers Caused by Infections — New Study

Low-Income Nations Face Higher Infection-Linked Cancer Rates

More than three-quarters of all infection-linked cancers in 2024 occurred within low- and middle-income nations. Gary Clifford, a co-author of the study, emphasized that the epidemiological landscape continues to evolve as scientific understanding advances regarding oncogenic pathogens and their secondary tissue targets. Preventative frameworks such as vaccination programs against HPV and Hepatitis B, alongside eradication therapies for Helicobacter pylori, remain underutilized due to systemic economic and structural barriers.

Health Authorities Advocate for Expanded Diagnostic Testing

Global health authorities continue to advocate for expanded access to diagnostic testing, antibiotic eradication protocols for bacterial agents, and barrier contraceptives to interrupt transmission vectors, aiming to substantially reduce the preventable fraction of the global oncology burden.

Photo: الوقائع الإخبارية

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