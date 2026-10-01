DR Congo official beaten to death after defending Ebola response is buried

Mourners gathered in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday to bury Marie-Celestin Karondwa, a local politician who was beaten to death at his home in Butembo after publicly defending the government’s Ebola response on the radio, according to his political party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress.

The Fatal Attack in Butembo

The violence unfolded on Sunday in Butembo, a major Ebola hotspot located within the North Kivu province. According to the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDSP), which leads the DRC government, Karondwa was targeted specifically for his public support of official health measures. His granddaughter, Sagesse Kavira, recounted the brutality of the assault at the funeral on Wednesday, stating that attackers beat him and subsequently set his house on fire. Karondwa ultimately succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The UDSP issued a statement describing Karondwa as an innocent victim who paid with his life for defending the party’s position on the existence of the Ebola virus disease and the severe threat it poses to the population. As of Wednesday, local authorities have not yet established who carried out the attack, the exact number of individuals involved, or the definitive motive behind the assault.

A Deadly Outbreak and Deep-Seated Distrust

Karondwa’s killing underscores the extreme dangers facing health workers and officials as the Central African nation battles its 17th and deadliest Ebola outbreak. Public health data shows the current crisis has recorded more than 8,000 cases, resulting in nearly 4,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the current outbreak as stemming from the Bundibugyo strain, a variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment, though researchers are testing potential candidates.

Health authorities have attempted to combat the spread using a village-based approach. However, these efforts frequently meet fierce resistance. Amid deep-seated distrust of the government, some residents dismiss the existence of Ebola as an elaborate hoax. Others suspect the disease is merely a ruse invented by officials to siphon off international and domestic funds. This skepticism causes many individuals to conceal symptoms out of disbelief or fear of social shame, severely complicating the work of responders in remote communities and newly emerging hotspots.

Collision of Disease and Armed Conflict

Overcoming public mistrust remains an immense challenge, particularly in the rebel-held areas of eastern DRC. Decades of persistent conflict, violence, and human rights abuses have left local populations intensely wary of outsiders and state authorities alike.

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The situation has drawn alarm from global health leadership. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly warned that the eastern region of the country faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict that continues to heavily handicap containment efforts.

Overview of the Current Ebola Crisis in the DRC Metric / Detail Information Outbreak Number 17th (Deadliest recorded in the DRC) Total Recorded Cases More than 8,000 Total Reported Deaths Nearly 4,000 Virus Strain Bundibugyo strain (No vaccine or specific treatment available) Most Affected Province Ituri Other Affected Provinces Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, North Kivu, South Kivu, Sud Ubangi, and Tshopo

The Road Ahead for Responders

As communities in North Kivu mourn the loss of local figures like Karondwa, medical teams continue to operate under perilous conditions. Shortages of medical supplies and health workers, compounded by active security threats, mean that containing the virus remains an uphill battle. The tragic events in Butembo highlight the urgent need to address both the physical transmission of the virus and the dangerous social friction undermining the public health response.