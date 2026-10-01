Four potential positives for fixed-income investors from higher bond yields

As global bond markets sell off sharply, sending yields soaring to multi-decade highs, fixed-income investors are finding themselves in an unexpected position of strength. While the macro narrative often focuses on the pain of higher borrowing costs, a closer look at the current economic landscape reveals a profound shift: investors can finally generate meaningful income from risk-free assets without taking on credit or duration risk.

Rewriting the Rules on Real Returns and Inflation Protection

For the first time in a long time, the math behind fixed income makes intuitive sense. The 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) real yield sits at 2.43 percent, while the 10-year breakeven inflation rate hovers around 2.27 percent, implying a nominal return of roughly 4.7 percent. Throughout much of the 2010s as well as the 2020-to-2022 period, this particular mix of compensation and purchasing power was largely missing.

Collin Martin, head of fixed income research and strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, notes that higher yields can be “a great thing” because they provide robust income from coupon payments along with a substantial cushion against price declines. George Bory, chief investment strategist for fixed income at Allspring Global Investments, echoes this sentiment by pointing out that yields are firmly in the value zone, meaning they are high enough to beat inflation—the ultimate value metric for a bond investor.

Escaping the Credit Risk Trap

A significant benefit of surging Treasury yields is how it fundamentally alters the trade-off between income and credit risk. Investors might feel driven to hunt for extra yield when Treasurys pay between 1 and 2 percent; conversely, when those same Treasurys pay 4 to 5 percent, solid income becomes achievable while preserving a fairly high standard of credit quality.

Today, with investment-grade corporate bonds yielding approximately 5.38 percent and high-yield bonds yielding around 7.24 percent, the equation changes. Investors do not need to move aggressively to lower-quality credit to generate attractive income. Risk-free U.S. Treasurys across the curve now offer approximately 4 to 5 percent, removing the pressure to chase yield premiums.

Navigating Duration and Federal Reserve Policy

Dominic Pappalardo, chief multi-asset strategist for Morningstar Wealth, points out that inflation concerns remain a driving force pushing yields higher, especially as factors like oil prices and corporate borrowing for artificial intelligence projects keep upward pressure on long-term debt, challenging the widespread fallacy that people ought to sit around for rate cuts, peak yields, or the ideal moment.

Photo: northwesternmutual.com

However, investors do not need to successfully forecast the Federal Reserve’s next policy move to win under current conditions. Should the Fed lower rates and cause longer-term yields to drop, bonds stand to gain through both the income they provide and prospective price growth. If the Fed keeps rates elevated, investors continue to collect attractive income and reinvest at higher yields. Either way, investors begin with a meaningful starting yield.

Restoring Downside Mitigation Across Global Portfolios

In a recent paper, Pimco multi-asset credit strategist Lotfi Karoui summarizes the current environment by emphasizing that the case for owning bonds today isn’t that they’ll outperform equities; it’s that they can once again deliver meaningful income potential and real downside mitigation—two functions low yields had stripped away for over a decade.

Photo: morningstar.com

International markets have largely mirrored this trajectory. Demonstrating that this transformation is a worldwide trend, bond yields throughout developed nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Australia have closely tracked the path set by American yields.