Texas Legislature Scrutinizes Austin Budget and Third-Party Contracts

On Wednesday, the Texas House Governmental Oversight Select Committee convened to scrutinize how local municipalities manage public funds, casting a sharp spotlight directly on the City of Austin’s sprawling social services budget. Led by state Rep. Cody Vasut (R-Angleton), the legislative hearing focused heavily on Austin’s reliance on third-party contractors and nongovernmental organizations to handle critical public needs like homelessness and housing support.

Fiscal Oversight Blind Spots and the Accountability Gap

Austin’s latest fiscal maneuvering has repeatedly drawn the attention of state lawmakers, particularly as the city operates under a $6.6 billion budget. Based on published budget documents and U.S. Census Bureau estimates, that sum breaks down to about $6,600 per resident for each of the city’s 1 million people, marking the highest per-capita rate among the state’s top five cities. During Wednesday’s testimony, Austin Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo admitted to the committee that the city’s fiscal oversight contains blind spots. Most notably, Van Eenoo acknowledged that Austin continues to permit social service providers to lobby city council members—a direct violation of recommendations issued following a 2019 municipal audit.

Compounding the transparency concerns, Van Eenoo conceded that the city fails to rescind funding when third-party vendors underperform. “Right now, there are not good consequences in place,” Van Eenoo told state Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-Lakeway) during sharp questioning.

Troxclair voiced deep frustration over the city’s sluggish response to recurring structural warnings. “When the same findings appear year over year over year, it tells you something about the city’s response,” Troxclair said during the proceedings.

Legislative Pushback and Proposed Statewide Database Solutions

The tension between Austin leadership and the Texas Legislature is hardly unprecedented. House Bill 1900 was enacted by the Texas Legislature following the city’s 2020 choice to reduce its police budget by $150 million, establishing limits on the financial and taxing authority of municipalities that make outsized cuts to law enforcement funding. This latest legislative clash centers on whether local governments maintain adequate control over tax dollars funneled into private networks.

To combat perceived opacity across municipal borders, state Rep. Richard Peña Raymond (D-Laredo) suggested creating a statewide database to track local government grants and contracts. “I really do think we should consider asking every city and every county to give us that information,” Raymond told the committee.

Meanwhile, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, who appeared alongside Van Eenoo before the committee, indicated that municipal action is already underway. Watson announced plans to present an item to the city council designed to forbid lobbying by social service contractors.

Balancing Internal Budget Pressures and Police Allocations

The scrutiny comes on the heels of a bruising summer budget cycle on the Austin dais. Squeezed by declining property tax revenues, the Austin City Council had to find ways to trim its Fiscal Year 2027 budget. Debate intensified when Council Member Mike Siegel (Dist. 7) and other members proposed reallocating funding from the police department to save more social service contracts.

Amid these competing priorities, Watson has called for an audit of social service contracts and a general review of city services. As state lawmakers press for standardized reporting and stricter enforcement, Austin’s reliance on third-party vendors remains a high-stakes test of municipal governance under state watch.

How should cities balance the need for specialized social services with rigorous public oversight of private contractors? Share your perspective in the comments below.