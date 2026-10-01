Samsung Galaxy Buds On: First Clip-On Earbuds With Open-Ear Design and AI Features

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Buds On, its first pair of open-ear, clip-on wireless earbuds designed for outdoor safety and long-term comfort. Launching in South Korea on October 27, 2026, for 299,000 won (approximately $220), the earbuds feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform, TwinBoost speakers, and advanced Galaxy AI integration.

Engineering an Open-Ear Acoustic Architecture

Traditional in-ear monitors form a tight seal inside the ear canal, isolating users from environmental hazards like traffic. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds On take a fundamentally different approach by clipping onto the ear externally, keeping the ear canal entirely open. This eliminates the pressure fatigue associated with silicone tips during extended listening sessions while letting cyclists, runners, and commuters maintain spatial awareness.

An open-air acoustic design typically suffers from weak low-frequency response. To combat this acoustic penalty, Samsung engineered custom “TwinBoost speakers” aimed at bolstering low-end performance. Furthermore, an automated volume control algorithm dynamically scales output based on ambient decibel levels, ensuring your media remains legible over urban noise without requiring manual adjustments.

Qualcomm Silicon and Advanced Call Isolation

Under the hood, the earbuds rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform coupled with a high-efficiency Class-D amplifier. This hardware pairing helps drive up to 9.5 hours of continuous music playback on a single battery charge.

Voice calls in high-wind or loud environments often cripple open-ear designs. Samsung counters this by deploying a three-microphone array alongside a bone-conduction-based Voice Pickup Sensor. Supported by machine learning algorithms for intelligent call clearing, the hardware isolates the wearer’s vocal frequencies from background clamor. Meanwhile, Audio Leakage Reduction technology prevents sound from bleeding outward into quiet environments like libraries or cafes.

Deep Galaxy AI and Hands-Free Gestures

Beyond basic audio reproduction, the Galaxy Buds On function as an ambient computing interface when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices. Users can invoke Google’s Gemini Live assistant by simply stating, “Hey Google, let’s talk live,” facilitating real-time conversational queries entirely hands-free.

The hardware also supports a Quick Voice Memo workflow. A long-press on the capacitive touch surface initiates a recording, which can later be searched through Bixby voice queries without unlocking a phone. For moments when manual tapping is impractical, integrated Head Gestures allow wearers to nod or shake their head to accept or reject incoming calls, dismiss active alarms, or check pending message notifications.

Market Rollout and Availability

The Galaxy Buds On will debut in a single black colorway in South Korea on October 27, 2026, carrying a price tag of 299,000 won. A wider international rollout across global markets is scheduled to follow in subsequent phases, expanding Samsung’s audio ecosystem beyond traditional canal-sealing form factors.