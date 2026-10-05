Pakistan Delegation Attends SPDC Meeting in Riyadh

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye convened in Riyadh on Monday for a high-level meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee. The talks address escalating regional threats, including recent Houthi attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement.

The Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting brings together top leadership from the three nations to review ongoing military cooperation and regional security. The Pakistani team includes Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The talks follow a series of urgent diplomatic and military consultations following Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian and economic infrastructure and holy sites.

The Foreign Office confirmed that the gathering includes the respective foreign ministers, defense ministers, and chiefs of general staff from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye. Prior to his arrival in Riyadh, Deputy Prime Minister Dar stopped in Madina, where he offered prayers and paid his respects at the Prophet’s Mosque. Pakistani officials stated that the country’s participation highlights its dedication to advancing regional stability and peace.

Makkah Agreement Tested by Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The trilateral security pact faces its first major test amid escalating Houthi attacks in the region. Formulated around a collective security pledge treating aggression against any member as a strike against all three, the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement was endorsed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Tensions spiked after Houthi forces launched attacks, while the leader of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government announced a major military offensive to seize territory controlled by the group.

Photo: Arab News PK

Pakistan’s leadership has signaled unconditional support for the kingdom. Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated on September 18 that Islamabad’s commitment to the security of the Gulf state is unconditional and that Pakistan will go to any extent to defend it.

Institutionalizing the Alliance and Permanent Secretariat in Riyadh

Retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood has been nominated to serve as the organization’s first secretary-general, with Pakistan slated to head the secretariat initially for three years.

“The meeting will address recent developments in the region and the stage reached in the Alliance’s institutionalisation efforts.” Turkish Foreign Ministry via Daily Sabah

The discussions in Riyadh also incorporate diplomatic dimensions, including a recent proposal conveyed by Pakistan’s foreign minister on Friday to engage Yemen’s Houthis politically following suggestions from Iran. Although the Pakistani statement on Monday did not announce any agreed response to the latest developments in Yemen, the trilateral committee is reviewing the political engagement concept alongside broader security coordination. As the alliance navigates both active military engagements and broader diplomatic proposals, the committee’s decisions will shape how the trilateral pact coordinates collective deterrence moving forward.