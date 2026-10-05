Report: Assassin’s Creed Hexe Exclusive Character and Story Details Surface

Ubisoft plans to release Assassin’s Creed Hexe in the second half of 2027 as a linear experience set during the 16th-century German witch trials, following a protagonist named Petra as she flees a shadowy organization, according to casting-call leaks.

For four years since its initial reveal, details surrounding Ubisoft’s Codename Hexe have stayed under wraps. That silence broke as extensive casting-call documents spanning from 2023 through recent months surfaced online, painting a picture of a much darker, narrative-driven entry in the franchise. Rather than following the massive open-world role-playing mechanics seen in recent titles, Assassin’s Creed Hexe will ditch the massive RPG bloat in favor of a traditional, structured experience.

Petra Faces The 16th-Century German Witch Trials

The leaked casting profiles introduce a protagonist at the center of the era’s brutal religious purges. In the casting documents, the central character is referred to as “Petra,” a strong-willed, passionate woman in her mid-twenties. However, earlier reports connected to the project used the name Anika Adler, leaving the final moniker unconfirmed by Ubisoft.

Photo: khelnow.com

“dutiful daughter and a radical thinker who cannot come to terms with the restrictive role imposed on her by society.” Casting document profile, via Mp1st

Petra’s immediate family anchors the narrative core. Her mother, Brigitte, works as a midwife and healer, with insiders pointing to her as a vital link connecting the protagonist to the Auditore bloodline from earlier series entries. Her father, Konrad, is described as burdened with a dirty job as the executioner of Neustadt.

Bruno is characterized as a patriarchal and charismatic leader possessing a crude sense of humor, while Anton appears as an ambitious and shrewd man who maintains a respectable public facade while operating in the shadows. The material also mentions Johanna, described as a wealthy and morally corrupt manipulator, and Theo, who behaves like a sensitive, shy younger brother. Erika rounds out several of the profiles as an attractive, quick-witted, and arrogant woman whose primary obsession centers on social status.

Mother Gertrud Aids Petra Against The Order of the Lamb

Among the supporting roles, a 65-year-old former village healer named Mother Gertrud plays a part in the protagonist’s survival. Once trusted by her community, Gertrud became an outcast after failing to cure a regional disease, leading to accusations of witchcraft that forced her into isolation. According to the leaks, Gertrud offers Petra shelter as she attempts to evade a dangerous faction known as The Order of the Lamb.

Reports suggest this shadowy group operates as a front for the local Templar cell, though Ubisoft has not officially verified that connection. The narrative’s geographic scope also points to specific German destinations, with Augsburg identified as a dangerous stop along the protagonist’s escape route, and Würzburg planned for future expansions.

Ubisoft Targets A 2027 Release Window

The leaks indicate that Hexe will retain a modern-day narrative component. Profiles highlight a character named Anna, described as a driven, impatient career woman firing on all cylinders in a competitive work environment who lacks the German background of the historical cast. Analysts suggest she is a candidate for segments tied to Abstergo or the Animus Hub.

Photo: beebom.com

Production on the title has faced internal obstacles, including a restructuring phase this past April that saw roughly 50 developers move off the team. Despite the reduction in manpower, insiders report that development stays on track. Technical listings also indicate potential platform reach, as a 3D programmer job listing at Ubisoft Montreal points to hands-on experience developing for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm any leaked casting details, release timelines, or character names, while current insider tracking places the release window in the second half of 2027 at the earliest.