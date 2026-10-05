Samoa Prime Minister Apologizes for 2007 Nazi Salute Video

Samoa’s Prime Minister La’auli Leuatea Schmidt issued a formal public apology on Monday after a historical video surfaced showing him leading a Nazi salute and saying “Heil Hitler” at a family gathering in 2007. The seven-second clip, originally captured when Schmidt served as a member of parliament and deputy speaker, was published by the Samoa Observer, prompting regional coverage and criticism from academics.

The Resurfaced 2007 Footage From Savai‘i

The recording dates back to July 2007 during a Schmidt family reunion on the island of Savai‘i. In the short video, Schmidt stands before a group holding a microphone, orchestrating a “hip hip” exchange before instructing those present to raise their right hands and say the phrase. Roughly a dozen individuals are visible in the footage participating in the gesture.

According to reporting by Radio New Zealand (RNZ), the broadcaster independently verified the authenticity of the recording through its local correspondent in Apia. Schmidt maintained the private recording was never intended for public consumption.

In his official statement released on Monday, Schmidt acknowledged the gravity of the material. “Whatever the context or intention at that gathering twenty years ago, I recognise that those words and gesture were inappropriate and capable of causing offence and hurt, and I apologise for using them,” he stated, as cited by The Times of Israel.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Academics Condemn Video as Government Bans Press

The publication of the video drew criticism from academic circles. Richard Evans, a historian of Nazi Germany, told the Samoa Observer via email that the footage was “shocking and disturbing.” University of Canterbury academic Anne-Marie Brady likewise argued that the prime minister should explain and apologise.

The revelation coincides with political tensions surrounding the local press. The controversy broke out just two days after Schmidt’s administration reaffirmed a ban blocking the Samoa Observer from attending government press conferences and covering official functions. The government press secretariat had previously lodged formal complaints with the Media Council, alleging that specific articles published by the newspaper breached ethical standards.

Weighing Historical Ties Against Modern Diplomatic Stances

Since assuming the premiership in 2025 following a snap election—triggered after former prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa failed to pass the national budget—Schmidt has expressed support for Israel.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Schmidt wore a Jewish prayer shawl and entered the room to the sounding of a ceremonial shofar horn. At the time, he proclaimed his backing for Israel, telling local media, “Samoa will stand up and support the holy land of God.” Furthermore, his administration has committed to establishing a Samoan embassy in Jerusalem before the end of 2026, a diplomatic move undertaken by only a handful of nations given the disputed status of the city.

Photo: RNZ

Addressing both the historical video and his broader political platform, Schmidt firmly distanced himself from political extremism. “I reject Nazism, antisemitism, racism and all forms of political extremism,” he said, emphasizing that the 2007 episode did not represent his beliefs or the values of Samoa’s government and people.

Schmidt Focuses on Economic and Social Hurdles

Samoa shares a historical footprint with Germany, which administered Western Samoa from 1900 until World War I—a legacy still visible in local infrastructure and families of German descent. However, modern Samoan governance operates under a constitutional framework anchored in respect for human dignity and the rule of law.

Concluding his Monday statement, Schmidt indicated that he considered the matter addressed. He noted that his immediate focus remains fixed on solving the nation's pressing economic and social hurdles.