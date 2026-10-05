Radek Kašpárek debuts new partner at Prague fashion show

Czech celebrity chef Radek Kašpárek made his first official public appearance with his new partner, Ivana Věžníková from Brno, at a fashion show in Prague in late September 2026. The high-profile outing, following his divorce from former wife Andrea in late 2025, immediately triggered a wave of harsh social media criticism directed at the couple and Věžníková’s wardrobe.

Radek Kašpárek Debuts New Partner Ivana Věžníková

Radek Kašpárek stepped out with new partner Ivana Věžníková at Osmany Laffita’s fashion show in Prague’s Letňanech.

The romance blossomed after Věžníková publicly praised Kašpárek’s Prague restaurant on Staroměstské náměstí, leading to a personal invitation for drinks.

Public reaction online split sharply between hostile commentary regarding Věžníková’s choice of a black, glittering, high-slit dress and supportive messages wishing the couple well.

From MasterChef Kitchens to the Red Carpet

Radek Kašpárek has built a dominant presence across Czech culinary television, anchoring screens as a rigorous judge on TV Nova formats including MasterChef Česko and Hell’s Kitchen. Having finalized his divorce from his wife of five years, Andrea, in the autumn of 2025, the chef’s personal life quickly became standard fodder for local tabloids. By the summer of 2026, romantic speculation crystallized when Kašpárek confirmed he was no longer single, updating his social media biographies and revealing that his relationship with Věžníková began following her visit to his high-end restaurant.

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According to reports from Super.cz, the pair chose the grand fashion showcase of designer Osmany Laffita for their red carpet debut. Věžníková wore a dark, form-fitting dress featuring a high slit and glittering silver accents designed to complement the avant-garde atmosphere of the runway event. Kašpárek opted for a classic black tailored suit. “It is our first official joint event. I am naturally nervous. Ráďa, he is used to it, but I hope everything will go well,” Věžníková shared with Super.cz ahead of the cameras. Kašpárek added to Super.cz that he was “maximally satisfied” to step away from the pressures of professional kitchen operations.

Social Media Users Criticize Věžníková's Gala Outfit

Despite the couple’s cheerful demeanor upon arrival, the public reception on digital platforms proved remarkably punishing. Commentators across Facebook and lifestyle portals zeroed in on Věžníková’s evening wear, launching a barrage of critical remarks branding the outfit unflattering and unsuited for a high-fashion gala. The vitriol extended beyond wardrobe choices, with some social media users attacking Kašpárek directly, prompting comparisons to the infamous remark pulled from Aha! coverage branding the television personality a “kašpar” (clown).

Photo: Super.cz

At the same time, a vocal segment of the fanbase stepped forward to push back against the online toxicity, offering congratulatory messages and condemning the aggressive tone of the trolls. Observers noted that for Věžníková—a private citizen encountering intense media exposure for the very first time—the transition into the public eye poses a steep learning curve. While Kašpárek spent years adapting to the cameras during his tenure on MasterChef Česko, his new partner faces an immediate trial by fire under the relentless glare of tabloid scrutiny.

Behind-the-Scenes Tension and Abrupt Departure

The red carpet debut took an unusual turn as the evening progressed. Coverage by Ahaonline.cz detailed that while Věžníková initially engaged willingly with reporters and photographers to discuss their romance, Kašpárek’s demeanor shifted notably as the night wore on. The chef grew visibly restless, eventually vanishing from the event space for a prolonged stretch of time.

Upon his return, the couple cut their appearance short, bypassing the main exits entirely. Instead of using the primary media lines, Kašpárek and Věžníková exited quickly through a service corridor at the rear of the Letňanech venue. Whether the abrupt departure stemmed from fatigue, irritation over the intense questioning, or media management remains entirely unconfirmed by either representative.

Event Detail Reported Fact Primary Source Official Debut Date Late September 2026 TV Nova / Super.cz Venue Osmany Laffita Fashion Show, Letňany Super.cz Origin of Relationship Restaurant visit and drinks in Prague TV Nova Departure Method Exited via rear service area Ahaonline.cz

As the dust settles on their public debut, the trajectory of Kašpárek and Věžníková’s relationship continues to draw heavy attention across Czech entertainment media. With neither party offering further official statements regarding the online criticism or their hasty exit from the Laffita gala, observers are left watching to see how the prominent culinary star manages his private life under the unyielding pressure of public curiosity.