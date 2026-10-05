Die Fantastischen Vier Announce Final Tour Dates for 2028

Die Fantastischen Vier have extended their farewell tour, adding eight summer concerts across Germany for 2028. The German hip-hop quartet announced the new dates roughly two months before the launch of their farewell run, titled “Der letzte Bus,” which kicks off in Riesa on December 16.

The Final Run Details

The newly added 2028 summer dates include stops in Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, with ticket sales starting on Wednesday.

Winter stops feature a concert in Salzburg alongside two performances in Vienna.

The group is currently celebrating its 40-year band anniversary, having recorded more than eight million sold records across eleven studio albums.

Emotions Set for 2028 Final Shows

The Stuttgart-formed ensemble looks toward an extended timeline for their stage exit. “The ‘Final Shows’ 2028 will naturally be very emotional highlights. Definitely for us and hopefully also for the people who have accompanied us all these years or simply take this last chance!” singer Michi Beck said.

The extended schedule brings the group’s massive live legacy further into the future. With more than 1,000 concerts under their belt, the pioneering hip-hop act continues to draw crowds through these final touring phases.

Die Fantastischen Vier – Der letzte Bus | FINAL SHOWS 2028 Trailer

Legacy of the Hip-Hop Pioneers

As pathbreakers of German hip-hop, the group’s catalog spans eleven studio albums, seven live records, and numerous awards. Their milestone 40-year anniversary anchors a career that helped define the genre’s domestic evolution.

Smudo, Beck, Thomas D, and And.Ypsilon released their eleventh studio album, “Long Player,” ahead of these career-capping announcements. Ticket sales for the newly scheduled 2028 summer dates open on Wednesday.