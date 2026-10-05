Banreservas and Mastercard Launch New Commercial Credit Card for SMEs

On October 4, 2026, Banco de Reservas (Banreservas) and Mastercard officially launched the Mastercard Comercial Banreservas in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Headed by Banreservas Executive President Leonardo Aguilera and Mastercard Country Manager for the Dominican Republic and Haiti Tomás Alonso, the new credit card line is tailored specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients.

Commercial Strategy and Regional Focus in Santiago

The institutional launch event took place at the Monumento a los Héroes de la Restauración in Santiago, deliberately chosen to honor the Cibao region’s deep commercial roots and economic output. According to Leonardo Aguilera, the strategy targets the productive backbone of the country. “We are not simply presenting a new credit card,” Aguilera stated at the launch event, as reported by outlets including MiradaRD and Periódico El Sol. “We are putting in the hands of our clients a tool to better administer their businesses, seize opportunities, and operate with greater efficiency.”

Banreservas Offers Three Tiers with Credit Limit Expansion

The Mastercard Comercial Banreservas is structured across three distinct tiers to match corporate structuring: pymes with cédula, pymes with RNC, and corporate clients. Across all variations, holders gain access to the bank’s proprietary loyalty program, the Banreservas Benefits Guide, and an innovative liquidity feature allowing up to a 10% credit limit expansion via overdraft protection. The corporate tier also introduces complimentary airport VIP lounge access.

Banreservas fortalece el sector empresarial con lanzamiento de nueva tarjeta Mastercard Comercial

Here are the product features:

Overdraft Capacity: Up to 10% additional liquidity drawn directly over the established credit ceiling.

Up to 10% additional liquidity drawn directly over the established credit ceiling. Digital Subscription Perks: Two free annual monthly refunds for LinkedIn Business Premium and a one-year complimentary subscription to the My Cyber Risk security suite.

Two free annual monthly refunds for LinkedIn Business Premium and a one-year complimentary subscription to the My Cyber Risk security suite. Fee Waivers: Complete recovery of annual issuance and renewal charges upon meeting specific spending thresholds within Banreservas’ reciprocity program.

Card Tier Core Targeting Key Added Perks Pymes (Cédula) Pymes with cédula Loyalty plan, 10% overdraft, Easy Savings Pymes (RNC) Pymes with RNC Legal/tax orientation, LinkedIn Business Premium Corporate Corporate clients Airport VIP access, My Cyber Risk protection

Value-Added Services and Inclusive Design

Beyond standard revolving credit, the offering integrates specialized tools from Mastercard’s global network, including Global Service, legal and tax orientation, purchase protection, and rental car insurance. Operational efficiency is further enhanced through automated purchase rebates via Easy Savings and professional development modules through Entrepreneur’s Odyssey.

Photo: miradard.com

From an infrastructural design standpoint, the physical card integrates a tactile notch to assist visually impaired cardholders, an embedded quick response (QR) code for instant benefit retrieval, and laser personalization on the reverse side. The unveiling brought together members of Banreservas’ Board of Directors, executives from subsidiary companies, Mastercard delegates, and regional entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.