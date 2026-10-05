Cornell President Calls Alleged Fraternity Gang Rape ‘Deeply Disturbing’ and Pledges Transparency

Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff described the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024 as “deeply disturbing,” stating in an eight-minute video message to the campus community that the incident will weigh on the institution for years to come. In the address released Saturday, Kotlikoff acknowledged that the past week ranks among the most difficult in the university’s history, conceding that serious questions surround the institutional investigations that followed the initial allegations.

The controversy centers on a civil lawsuit filed by a female student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, who is suing both the university and seven former students over the 2024 fraternity house assault. Scrutiny has intensified over how university officials handled the case, culminating in a student assembly hearing Thursday where attendees voiced sharp criticisms and multiple speakers openly called for Kotlikoff’s resignation.

When asked at a news conference Friday whether Kotlikoff should step down over the administration’s response, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declined to take a position, stating she did not yet possess sufficient information to make such a call. However, Hochul has intervened directly in the matter, calling for an independent review of Cornell’s handling of the case and shifting the criminal investigation over to the state attorney general.

Cornell University president calls alleged gang rape 'deeply disturbing'

Board of Trustees to Detail Independent Review

Kotlikoff reaffirmed his full support for the independent review requested by Governor Hochul, announcing that the university’s Board of Trustees will release specific details regarding the inquiry next week. He also backed Hochul’s decision to hand the criminal probe to the state attorney general’s office.

“I want to acknowledge something that can be difficult for an institution to say,” Kotlikoff stated in his video message. “We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves.”

Photo: independent.co.uk

Addressing mounting criticism over campus communication, Kotlikoff admitted that a lack of sufficient updates from the administration has bred distrust among students and parents. While pointing to strict legal and privacy constraints governing what the university can publicly disclose, he promised heightened transparency and new channels for students and families to engage directly with campus leaders.

Scrutiny Over New York Sexual Assault Laws

The high-profile case has reignited a broader debate over New York’s penal code regarding sexual assault. Critics and lawmakers are examining a state statute that creates significant hurdles for prosecuting assaults where victims voluntarily consumed alcohol or drugs, even if that consumption left them legally incapacitated and unable to give consent.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten previously referenced this legal distinction when explaining his initial decision not to pursue criminal charges, noting that the victim’s initial statement to police indicated voluntary drug use and sexual activity. Advocates have long campaigned to eliminate what they term the “voluntary intoxication loophole,” which separates victims who were incapacitated by voluntarily consumed substances from those given drugs without their knowledge. Governor Hochul has pledged to push for legislative reforms to close that gap, and Cornell has committed its support to those legislative efforts.

Kotlikoff Calls for Greek Life Accountability

In addition to addressing legal and investigative frameworks, Kotlikoff called for a rigorous examination of Greek life on campus. He stated that the university must engage students, alumni, and stakeholders to evaluate how to maintain any perceived benefits of fraternities and sororities while drastically strengthening institutional accountability and transparency.

“Being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility for our own actions, for how we treat others or for speaking up when someone may be at risk,” Kotlikoff said.

As the Board of Trustees prepares to announce the framework for the independent review next week, the exact timeline for completion of the state attorney general’s criminal investigation remains unannounced.