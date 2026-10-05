Saudi Arabia Cuts November Oil Prices for Asia to 6-Year Lows

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cut its official selling prices for crude oil destined for Asia in November to six-year lows, setting Arab Light at US$5 a barrel below the Oman and Dubai benchmark average. State-owned Saudi Aramco implemented the steep cuts, which mark the widest price differential since June 2020, to protect market share and compensate Asian buyers for soaring freight rates.

Shifting Differentials Across Global Markets

The pricing decision caught market participants off guard. Reuters reported that a prior survey had anticipated price hikes of up to US$5 a barrel for the November official selling price (OSP) following recent gains in Middle Eastern benchmarks. Instead, Saudi Aramco rolled out aggressive discounts for Asian refiners while moving in the opposite direction for other key regions.

State oil company pricing documents confirmed that November Arab Light crude oil for Asia was set at US$5 a barrel below the average of Oman and Dubai prices, representing a US$3 drop from the previous month. Aramco applied even steeper cuts of US$5 a barrel for its heavier grades, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, sold to the Asian market.

Photo: reuters.com

By contrast, pricing strategies diverged sharply elsewhere. Term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average, whereas prices at Ras Tanura destined for the United States are set against ASCI, as detailed by Reuters.

War Against Iran Drives up Shipping Costs

Three Asian refining sources speaking on condition of anonymity explained that the OSP cuts served a direct compensatory purpose. Buyers faced extraordinary logistical expenses driven by regional conflict. The cost of booking a Very Large Crude Carrier capable of hauling two million barrels of crude from the Persian Gulf to China on a time-charter basis touched US$1.2 million a day, a dramatic escalation from approximately US$80,000 a day a year prior.

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The market dislocations stemmed directly from the fallout of the US-Israeli war against Iran, which disrupted normal export channels. Beyond maritime transit expenses, lower OSPs helped offset waiting times and longer voyages for Saudi oil exported via the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir, where cargo loadings experienced delays.

To bypass chokepoints and stabilize supply lines, operational adjustments unfolded across Middle Eastern infrastructure:

Saudi Aramco conducted millions of barrels in ship-to-ship crude transfers outside the Strait of Hormuz starting in September, successfully restoring oil flows through the strategic waterway to pre-conflict levels.

The kingdom resumed crude loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu following a brief disruption caused by a drone attack that had temporarily shut its key East-West pipeline.

Aramco explored additional discounts for crude loaded off Oman to offset record freight rates and safeguard regional market share.