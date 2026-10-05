Black Light Glow Paint & Sip Party: Step-by-Step Art Class

Painting with a Twist is hosting a glow party event that pairs step-by-step painting under black lights with customizable DIY soy candles.

Painting Under UV-Reactive Conditions in Fort Wayne

The studio session in Fort Wayne invites participants of all skill levels to use glow paint palettes under specialized blacklights. All necessary supplies, including aprons and canvases, are bundled into the ticket price. Participants looking to expand their creative output beyond the canvas can upgrade their evening by choosing from 24 custom scents for a DIY soy candle, which is crafted before the class begins and left ready for pickup.

Logistical preparations require specific timing for candle makers. Attendees who opt for the soy candle upgrade must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to complete their wax pouring, as late arrivals risk forfeiting that portion of the experience. Standard check-in for painting opens 10 to 15 minutes before class.

Fort Wayne Venue Regulates Drinks and Seating

The Fort Wayne venue operates under strict beverage regulations. Guests aged 21 and older with valid identification can purchase beer, wine, and other drinks directly from the studio’s resident artists. Outside beverages are explicitly barred from the premises.

Photo: technoglowproducts.com

For groups booking tickets separately, the studio accommodates shared seating requests. Attendees must input a common group name into the Special Request box during reservation checkout to ensure they are seated together. Reservations require full payment upfront to secure seating. Refunds or store credit are issued for cancellations made at least 24 hours in advance, while late arrivals may lose their seats and associated payments without reimbursement.

Denver Venue Offers Blacklight Painting Sessions

In contrast to the structured studio format in Fort Wayne, Puff Pass & Paint in Denver runs 420-friendly blacklight painting sessions on the city’s Green Mile. Operating out of its South Cherokee Street lounge on Friday nights at 9:00 PM, the Denver venue charges $49.00 per person—with a 15% local discount available via the promo code “local15″—focusing on a relaxed social atmosphere rather than technical precision under the blacklights.

When working with luminescent materials outside of structured classes, material composition dictates final output. Techno Glow Inc. details that achieving a smooth, streak-free glow requires careful medium selection, recommending a ratio of one ounce of glow powder to every four fluid ounces of a clear medium such as polyurethane or film-forming sealer. Outdoor applications benefit from natural green, aqua, or blue pigments, which maintain peak luminosity duration compared to other color variants.

Fort Wayne Studio Manages Schedules and Refunds

The Fort Wayne event takes place in a retail space situated between Chops and Wooden Nickle. Management maintains the right to alter instructors, postpone events, or cancel classes entirely due to insufficient enrollment or unforeseen circumstances. In the event of a studio-initiated cancellation, participants receive direct notification and a full refund.

Registrants with inquiries can reach out directly to studio staff via email at [email protected].