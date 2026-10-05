Boston Scraps Center-Running Bus Lane Design for Columbus Avenue

Boston transportation officials have scrapped plans to extend the center-running bus lane along Columbus Avenue, marking a major pivot in how the city approaches rapid transit infrastructure. The decision drops a crucial phase of a design that city leaders once championed as a proof of concept for modernizing bus networks across neighborhoods like Blue Hill Avenue and the Lynnway. Instead, municipal planners are turning toward curbside alternatives as pushback from local communities reshapes transit strategy.

Why the Columbus Avenue Vision Shifted

Launched in October 2021 with $14.5 million in funding, the existing center-running lane on Columbus Avenue carved out eight median-island bus stops complete with shelters, benches, and digital informational screens. City studies eventually found that the layout shaved up to four minutes off bus travel times while cutting roadway injuries by 27 percent. Yet, critics consistently argued that splitting car traffic with median lanes squeezed the available roadway too severely and eliminated essential parking.

Those competing neighborhood pressures ultimately killed the expansion. While city officials initially targeted a 2025 completion date for the second phase of the Columbus Avenue project, transportation planners now concede that the corridor’s specific geography demands a different approach. Osgood noted that the upcoming stretch features fewer businesses, loading zones, and parking spots than the corridor south of Jackson Square, making a side-running design viable. Maya Bingaman, a T spokesperson, added that much of the congestion along this specific segment stems from traffic signal delays at intersections rather than friction with private vehicles.

Contasting Visions for Boston’s Wider Corridors

The retreat on Columbus Avenue mirrors a broader political and logistical battle over similar proposals elsewhere in the city. During a September 10 public meeting regarding a $163 million revamp of Blue Hill Avenue, Michelle Wu sought to distance her administration from the physical blueprint used on Columbus Avenue. Wu told the assembled crowd that Blue Hill Avenue cannot look or feel like Columbus Avenue, explicitly criticizing the tight station designs and heavy concrete slabs native to the median-running model.

The fundamental geometry of the streets explains the divergent paths. Blue Hill Avenue features three travel lanes in each direction, making it wider than Columbus Avenue, which generally limits traffic to two lanes per side. The intense, day-to-day demand for curb access—spanning commercial loading zones, passenger pick-ups, and residential parking—varies dramatically between the two corridors. Even so, transit advocates remain convinced that median layouts offer superior performance. Chris Friend, interim executive director of TransitMatters, stated that his organization still views center-running lanes as the most effective method for boosting speed and reliability for tens of thousands of daily riders.

What Remains Ahead for Riders and Commuters

Despite dropping the center-running configuration for the upcoming phase, city planners maintain that the revised project preserves critical safety enhancements stretching through Roxbury Crossing and beyond. That segment records some of the highest bus ridership numbers and most dangerous traffic conditions in Boston. By shifting to a curbside design, the city also expects to lower overall construction expenses due to reduced excavation requirements.

For everyday commuters who rely on lines like the 22 bus to reach destinations such as Jackson Square, the physical transformation of the street remains a deeply personal daily calculation. Amanda Brown, a lifelong Roxbury resident, noted that the existing median stops provide a tangible sense of security compared to waiting on standard sidewalks adjacent to moving traffic. As the city redesigns its transit blueprint, balancing pedestrian safety, parking demands, and travel speeds will continue to dictate the future of Boston’s roadways.