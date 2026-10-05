Jimmy Carr’s Am I The A**hole? Season 2 Confirmed for November Release

Comedy Central has confirmed that Jimmy Carr’s panel show Am I The A**hole? will return for a second season on Monday 2 November 2026, featuring eight hour-long episodes and returning team members Jamali Maddix and GK Barry, radiotimes.com reported.

Three Fast Facts About the Season 2 Return

Launch Date: Season 2 debuts on Monday, November 2, 2026, across Sky TV and NOW, with subscriptions starting at £4.99 a month.

Season 2 debuts on Monday, November 2, 2026, across Sky TV and NOW, with subscriptions starting at £4.99 a month. The Lineup: Jimmy Carr returns as host to deliver final verdicts, joined by regular panelists Jamali Maddix and social media star GK Barry.

Jimmy Carr returns as host to deliver final verdicts, joined by regular panelists Jamali Maddix and social media star GK Barry. Record-Breaking Debut: Season 1 launched in October 2025 as Comedy Central UK’s top-performing original in over three years and the number one pay TV comedy launch of 2025, pulling in over 100 million video views.

Format and Panel Lineup for the New Run

The series takes its inspiration from Reddit’s popular internet forum of the same name. Members of the public present their personal disputes, questionable choices, and morally dubious actions to the trio. The panel then debates whether the person was in the wrong before Carr delivers the final verdict. The format mixes family fallouts and relationship dilemmas with pettier disputes and bizarre confessions.

Carr is joined once again by Maddix, best known for Hate Thy Neighbour alongside his stand-up and panel show appearances, and GK Barry, the podcast host who has become a regular fixture on British panel and reality television. Commenting on his hosting duties after the first run, Carr stated, “I don’t think I was too mean. What’s interesting is the importance of being able to take a joke in British culture – it doesn’t matter what you say to people as long as it’s funny. The worst thing you could say about a British person is they can’t take a joke.”

Viewing Options and Where to Watch

The eight-part second season will be available to watch on Sky TV and NOW starting November 2, 2026. Viewers can sign up to NOW starting from £4.99 a month, and fans can add the series to their watchlist on the Radio Times What to Watch app for daily TV recommendations and features.

Metric Season 1 Performance Launch Window October 2025 Network Milestone Best-performing Comedy Central UK original in over 3 years Pay TV Ranking Number one comedy launch on pay TV in 2025 Social Reach Over 100 million video views and 1 million engagements

Comedy Central Renews Series for November 2026

The recommission follows a strong debut that also delivered the best social performance for a Comedy Central UK original series in more than six years. Comedy Central confirmed the renewal earlier this year alongside two other UK originals. Fans can tune in when the series drops on Monday, November 2, 2026.