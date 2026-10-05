6,409 Arrests Reignite Okinawa Protests Over US Military Presence

The arrest of a United States Marine for an alleged robbery and murder in Okinawa has triggered outrage from Japanese officials, reigniting local tensions over the American military presence, Channel News Asia reported. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced Monday that the Japanese government is actively coordinating with the United States to ensure no recurrence of such crimes and to alleviate the burdens borne by local residents.

Japan Protests Arrest of American Soldier

News of the soldier’s arrest prompted an immediate and severe diplomatic response. Japan’s foreign affairs and defense ministers summoned senior American officials to explicitly convey their extreme disappointment and lodge strong protests over the incident, according to Minoru Kihara.

The incident arrived just weeks after Okinawa elected Genta Koja as its new governor, concluding an eight-year tenure by his predecessor who had persistently fought to relocate a major US military base off the island. Koja, 42, currently accepts a central government compromise to keep the US Marine Corps’ Futenma air base on Okinawa’s main island while shifting it to a less populated area.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Governor Koja Condemns Malicious Crime and Fails Behavioral Reforms

Governor Koja did not mince words when addressing the press on Sunday, branding the robbery-murder as extremely malicious in nature. He stated that the crime has hugely shocked residents forced to live side by side with the bases and instilled fresh fear across the island community. I am infuriated, Koja declared to reporters.

The Okinawan leader asserted that the latest tragedy proves US initiatives to educate soldiers and improve their behavior have not been functioning at all. Koja confirmed he will soon travel to Tokyo to lodge a formal protest directly with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and other top government officials.

US Marine arrested over murder of woman in Japan's Okinawa | BBC News

Decades of Friction Over the US Military Footprint in Okinawa

The US military currently maintains about 55,000 personnel stationed across Japan, with the heaviest concentration anchored in the tropical prefecture of Okinawa. Since the prefecture’s reversion to Japanese control in 1972 following post-World War II American occupation, local authorities have recorded 6,409 arrests for criminal offenses linked to US military personnel.

In 1995, three US servicemen abducted, beat, and raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl. Decades later, the 2016 rape and murder of a 20-year-old local woman drove tens of thousands of protesters into the streets, ultimately resulting in a life sentence for a former US marine. More recently, a Japanese court sentenced a US Marine to seven years in prison last year for choking and attempting to rape a woman in her twenties.