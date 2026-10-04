US Marine Arrested for Murder of Japanese Woman in Okinawa

A 20-year-old US marine stationed on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 39-year-old Japanese woman named Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha, according to local police. The suspect, Lance Cpl Devin Jacob Ballard, allegedly killed the victim and stole her wallet and backpack.

Arrest in Naha Following Hotel CCTV Review

Japanese police arrested Lance Cpl Devin Jacob Ballard after reviewing security footage near the scene of the crime. According to reports by public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media outlets citing investigation sources, CCTV footage showed a foreign man entering a room with a woman and later leaving with her belongings.

Investigators identified a 20-year-old man matching the description in the footage and asked him to accompany them voluntarily to a local police station. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. Police stated that Ballard has denied the allegations against him.

Through local police, Yagi’s brother shared a statement published by the Asahi Shimbun daily newspaper. “We have lost a family member and are deeply saddened,” he said. “My parents, in particular, are utterly devastated at the loss of their daughter.”

Diplomatic Fallout and Japanese Government Response

The arrest has triggered an immediate diplomatic reaction from Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that Japan lodged a protest with US authorities, describing the crime as “exceptionally brutal and vicious.”

Prime Minister Takaichi called upon the United States to grant full assistance for the inquiry, enforce tighter troop discipline, and implement comprehensive safeguards to stop similar offenses from happening again. At the same time, US Ambassador George Glass shared online that he had held discussions with Japan’s foreign ministry and Okinawa’s governor, expressing “sincere condolences to the victim’s family” and committing to work together on the probe into her passing.

Japan’s defense minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, also addressed the community anxiety surrounding the incident. “Incidents and accidents involving US military personnel cause great anxiety among the local community and must not be allowed to happen,” Koizumi said.

Okinawa Military Burden and Historical Precedents

Okinawa bears a disproportionate burden of hosting about 70% of US military facilities in Japan, out of roughly 54,000 total US military personnel stationed in Japan. Crimes committed by US personnel have long sparked protests on Okinawa.

Incident Year Details Legal Outcome / Action Taken 1972 Okinawa returned to Japan Approximately 6,000 US military personnel have been arrested since this time. 2017 Rape and murder of a local woman in Okinawa Former US marine and civilian military base worker Kenneth Shinzato sentenced to life in prison. Separate alcohol ban enacted for US forces following a fatal drunk-driving crash. 2024 Annual US personnel arrests Reached 80 arrests, the highest in 20 years. 2025 (June) Choking and sexual assault of a woman in her 20s Japanese court sentenced US marine Jamel Clayton, then 22, to seven years in prison.

Figures released by the Yomiuri Shimbun indicate that roughly 6,000 members of the US military have faced arrest following the 1972 reversion of Okinawa to Japanese control from the United States in the aftermath of World War II. The number of arrests in a year hit 80 in 2024, the highest in 20 years.