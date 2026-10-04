R. Sreelekha withdraws resignation message as BJP councillor

Former Kerala DGP and Bharatiya Janata Party councillor R. Sreelekha reversed her decision to step down from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, withdrawing a message she had shared through a WhatsApp group to inform residents of her ward that she was stepping down from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The reversal came on Sunday following reconciliation efforts and intervention by party leaders.

Sreelekha had initially shared the resignation message due to differences of opinion with the party. Rajesh and other BJP leaders initiated efforts to resolve the issues, while the BJP state leadership had maintained that she would not resign from her position.

Leadership Intervention and Reconciliation Efforts

The immediate dispute moved toward reconciliation after senior leaders intervened to address the internal differences that led to the resignation announcement. Although the specific differences that prompted the initial message have not been publicly detailed, the intervention by the Kerala leadership successfully resulted in Sreelekha backing down from her earlier announcement.

The development holds significance for the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram unit, as the initial resignation announcement had raised questions regarding internal party differences. Sreelekha is expected to continue as a councillor for the time being following her deletion of the WhatsApp message.

Pending Public Clarity

Despite the withdrawal of the message, questions remain regarding the exact nature of the disagreement and the specific discussions held between the councillor and the leadership. Sreelekha has not yet issued a public statement explaining her decision to withdraw the resignation message or detailing the outcome of the discussions with party officials.